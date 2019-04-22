Seventeen AMC Theaters are going to be open for four days straight for Avengers: Endgame. In case you don't have the calculator handy, that's 96 hours, beginning Thursday and ending Sunday. The theater chain has just announced the movie has sold more pre-sale tickets than any other movie in history. It's believed Endgame has already made $120 million in pre-sale tickets alone, which is going to equate to a huge and record breaking opening weekend for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe offering.

As of this writing, 29 AMC locations will be open 48 hours straight, Thursday through Friday, with an additional 18 theaters scheduled to be open around the clock starting Thursday through Saturday, or Friday through Sunday. This is in addition to the aforementioned 17 theaters that are going for the 96 hours straight to accommodate rabid Avengers: Endgame fans. The highly anticipated sequel is arguably the most anticipated movie of the year and tickets for opening night were going for insane amounts of money online. AMC had this to say in a statement.

"With a desire to satisfy as many Marvel fans as possible on Thursday and through the weekend, AMC's programming team is reviewing ticket sales theater by theater and adding showtimes later and later. In fact, there are multiple AMC locations that will be operating around the clock from Thursday night through Sunday."

With AMC keeping theaters opened around the clock, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans should be able to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers and spending crazy amounts of money on tickets. The movie is getting ready to premiere this evening and it will be opening internationally on Wednesday, so spoilers are going to be everywhere. To avoid spoilers, it might be a good idea to not visit certain websites and social media platforms to stay away from trolls.

Worldwide, Avengers: Endgame is expected to bring in $850 million to $900 million, but it could very well end up making more, which will give it the biggest global opening in cinematic history. Domestically, Endgame should be able to defeat the previous biggest opening, which is last year's Infinity War. Estimates have the movie taking in at least $270 million, which easily beats the last record at $257.6 million. It a good and exciting time to be a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan at this moment.

Avengers: Endgame was originally set to be the culmination of eleven years-worth of storytelling and the MCU's Phase 3, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed that the honor will go to this summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home instead, which makes the upcoming MCU Phase 4 one big mystery. Whatever the case may be, MCU fans are hoping to have a lot of questions answered by Endgame. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over. The AMC Theaters 96-hour marathon screenings news was first announced by The Hollywood Reporter.