Even though it's the highest-grossing movie of all time, at least one person hasn't seen Avengers: Endgame. And this particular person was actually in Avengers: Endgame. Granted, the actress in question was only in the movie briefly, but still. Who wouldn't want to see a movie they were in, albeit briefly, when it's this much of a pop culture event? The answer is Angela Bassett, apparently.

Angela Bassett made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther last year as Ramonda, the mother of T'challa and one of the leaders of Wakanda. The character briefly appears in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame. But any screen time in the biggest movie ever is no small deal. However, in a recent interview, Bassett revealed she hasn't seen it yet. Here's what she had to say.

"It's three hours long, right? I haven't seen it."

For many MCU fans, the 3 hour and 2 minute running time was almost like a challenge. Can we make it the whole time without a bathroom break? For Angela Bassett, an incredibly busy and respected actress, it's something of a different challenge. She's currently promoting her new Netflix movie Otherhood. Not to mention her TV series 9-1-1. The actress, during the interview, said she would watch it on a plane, only to once again bring up the time commitment.

Related: Tony Stark Endgame Funeral May Be Most Expensive Scene in Movie History

"Wait a minute... It is going to be on the plane. Oh, my God, carve out three hours?"

Angela Bassett is a working actress with a family and plenty of other responsibilities. While it's a little surprising she hasn't seen the movie yet, it's also understandable. And, to be fair, Avengers: Endgame is doing just fine. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the MCU event has grossed a staggering $2.79 billion at the global box office, which managed to best James Cameron's Avatar for the top spot all time. That's no small feat, and it certainly doesn't hurt that the Marvel Comics adaptation was embraced critically as well.

The actress made a point that her kids have seen the movie. Twice, in fact, and they really enjoyed it. But perhaps the better question, does Angela Bassett know what happens in Avengers: Endgame? The answer; sort of.

"I kinda do. I was there. I don't know where it is up in there and how it plays out."

Whether or not she sees Avengers: Endgame, we likely haven't seen the last of Angela Bassett's Ramonda in the MCU. It was recently confirmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con that Black Panther 2 is indeed happening. While it hasn't yet been confirmed, it would seem like a no-brainer to have Ramonda return. Maybe in the next couple of years Bassett will find some time to watch the movie for herself. Perhaps someone at Marvel would be kind enough to send her a Blu-ray copy? This news was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.