Josh Brolin has a good sense of humor about the NSFW Avengers: Endgame fan theory. The idea popped up around the time of Infinity War and involves a shrunken Ant-Man diving into the Mad Titan's anus and then expanding, which would presumably instantly kill the villain once and for all. It's a pretty amazing theory, but Paul Rudd has claimed that he doesn't remember seeing that scenario in any of the bits of script that he was given. However, that has not stopped the theory from gaining traction again.

One clever Marvel Cinematic Universe fan took the Avengers: Endgame footage of a shrunken Ant-Man zipping through a mysterious battleground and merged it with the Time Stone footage from Infinity War when Thanos first acquires the Stone. It's pretty hilarious and actually works really well, seemingly getting better with every loop. With that being said, the latest clip works even better with a response from Josh Brolin that more than a few people probably won't want to see.

"The tension around what "Endgame" is going to bring. I can feel it, as you can see. Can you?

In response to what a few MCU fans are calling the "Thanus Meme," Josh Brolin, who plays the Mad Titan on the big screen, reposted a video of himself on the toilet from last year where he is trying to "flush Ant-Man." It's a bit on the graphic side, but it is also really funny and shows the good sense of humor that Brolin has about the fan theory involving his character's weird death theory. Ant-Man is more than likely not going to jump into Thanos' butt to kill the villain. Instead, he will probably be taking the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and leading them through the Quantum Realm, which is probably a little more sanitary.

MCU fans are still trying to figure out exactly how Avengers: Endgame is going to pan out. The promotional material has started to recognize the victims of the Decimation, which is leading to theories about how they will make it back from the dustbin. By far the biggest theory out there, besides jumping into Thanos' butt, is the Quantum Realm and some sort of time travel to reverse the effects of the Decimation. The Russo Brothers along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely claim that fans have no idea what's going to hit them when the movie premieres.

Related: Marvel Fans Refuse to Let Go of Gross Endgame Theory Involving Ant-Man

Avengers: Endgame is now less than a month away from hitting theaters and the hype is growing stronger by the day. The movie is set to break records on a global box office scale, but will it be able to live up to the massive amount of hype that surrounds it? Expectations are extremely high this time around for what will probably be the end of the line for some of the world's favorite superheroes. While we wait to find out, you can check out the "Thanus Meme" and a funny response below, thanks to Josh Brolin's Instagram account.

Is this scene real? Does Ant-Man Really jump up the rectal cavity of Thanos in #AvengersEndgame ?! Is this how they #AvengeTheFallen?



Can you confirm this @ManaByte or @DanielRPK ?! pic.twitter.com/ewCmAyxuJv — Leroy Patterson (@HumanTackboard) March 28, 2019