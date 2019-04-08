The "Thanus" Avengers: Endgame theory has reached a whole new level of absurdity. Neil DeGrasse Tyson has now addressed the theory, but he does think it's pretty gross. DeGrasse Tyson is not wrong for saying that. In case you're not familiar, there is a very popular fan theory floating around stating Ant-Man should jump into Thanos through his butt and then expand into Giant Man, instantly killing the Mad Titan in a funny, but disgusting manner.

The Russo Brothers are fans of the "Thanus" movement and as of this writing, they have a meme dedicated to the theory as their Instagram profile picture. Comedian Chuck Nice presented the Avengers: Endgame fan theory to Neil DeGrasse Tyson on the StarTalk podcast. DeGrasse Tyson laughed and then said it was "nasty," but did say that it could work. But, he had another idea and it sounds a bit more logical. He says, "Why not put something else in there that expands? Why does it have to be your own self?" Scott Lang is probably thinking the exact same thing and looking for one of those Thomas the Tank Engine toys from the first Ant-Man movie.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson was clearly having fun with the idea. From there, the discussion went to the Mad Titan probably having "evil" bowel movements to powerful butt cheeks to squash Ant-Man. Regardless of anything, DeGrasse Tyson was having fun talking about something lighthearted, even though it's really gross. Just to be clear, we don't think the Russo Brothers have put the Thanus theory into Avengers: Endgame, which has just been edited down to 3 hours and 58 seconds.

The Ant-Man Endgame theory has gone viral and turned into a ton of different memes in the process. One clever YouTuber took a lot of time and effort to make a video of the theory, but with a clever twist. Instead of Ant-Man doing the deed, Thanos turns the tables and pulls it off himself, going into Ant-Man. It's just as disgusting as you can imagine, but it's also really well done at the same time. However, now that Neil DeGrasse Tyson has weighed in on the subject, it might be time to put the fun and gross theory to rest for a bit.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson has taken on pop culture more than a few times in the past, including the worlds of Star Wars and Game of Thrones. DeGrasse Tyson is preparing to host National Geographic's upcoming Cosmos: Possible Worlds and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are busy trying to figure out how Avengers: Endgame will play out when it is released in theaters later this month. In a recently released extended clip, we see Earth's Mightiest Heroes mapping out a plan to go find Thanos, collect the Infinity Stones, and reverse the Decimation, which might be a little bit easier said than done. You can check out DeGrasse Tyson talking about the "Thanus" Endgame theory below, thanks to the StarTalk Podcast YouTube channel.