Avengers: Endgame fan theories have been floating around since the first day Infinity War hit theaters last year. Some are great and promote discussion amongst hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, some are entertaining and still promote discussions along with arguments, and some are just terrible, which are still entertaining sometimes. The disgusting Endgame fan theory involving Ant-Man jumping into the Mad Titan's butt has been making the rounds for a while and has affectionally been deemed "Thanus." Just when the gross out theory started to fade away, it's back with an interesting new video twist.

For those not familiar with the "Thanus" Avengers: Endgame theory, it involves Ant-Man shrinking down and jumping into the Mad Titan's body through his butt and then expanding to giant size, therefore ripping Thanos apart. It's disgusting, but it is also logical, which is why it has picked up steam. Now, a new video, which is really well done, brings said theory to life in a brand-new video and it's extremely NSFW, though you probably shouldn't be reading about gross Endgame theories while on company time anyway, unless that's what you get paid to do. This trailer just might not be safe for life, so consider yourself warned.

The video begins with Earth's Mightiest Heroes getting torn to shreds by Thanos. Suddenly, Ant-Man knows what he has to do, and he goes in close to the Mad Titan to pull off the deed. However, the villain is waiting for him and uses the Infinity Gauntlet to confuse Scott Lang and question his whole reality. It's at this time Thanos shrinks down and goes you know where. He then expands from within Ant-Man and kills him. It's pretty graphic, but again, it's also really well done.

The video comes to us from Mighty Raccoon, who is responsible for putting Deadpool into all of the Avengers: Endgame trailers. While his Ryan Reynolds voice isn't very good, his Scott Lang and Thanos is actually pretty good, but nothing compares to the computer animation. The Raccoon has some serious video talents and he has been putting them to use while poking fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and absurd fan theories. As of this writing, the video has just above 400,000 views, which will more than likely change here in the near future.

Avengers: Endgame is now less than a month away from hitting theaters, so we shouldn't have too many more outlandish fan theories coming down the wire after that. But imaginations are always appreciated, so hopefully we see some more videos from the Mighty Raccoon in the near future. You can check out the disgusting Avengers: Endgame trailer video reenactment below, thanks to the Mighty Raccoon YouTube channel. But, no pun intended, watch at your own risk. Once you see it, you might not be able to un-see it.