One of the most iconic scenes in Avengers: Endgame, is Captain America's 'Avengers, assemble.' line at the start of the final battle. Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Endgame, and Infinity War got their start in the franchise directing two of the three Captain America films. In a chat, the brothers replied firmly in the negative when asked whether they ever considered giving the line to Iron Man or Thor, or any other Avenger.

"We really didn't. We always felt like it needed to be Cap's moment, and I'm not sure why, but for us, we always thought it was going to be Cap's moment. I don't ever remember a moment where we ever talked about it being anything other than Cap's moment. Cap was always a special guide for us through the storytelling because he was the access point to the MCU for us. So, we do certainly look to and rely upon that character for a lot of the important parts of the narrative for sure."

Among a huge roster of MCU superheroes, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor are generally considered the foundational blocks of the whole franchise, since it was the solo films the three characters featured in before teaming up for 2012's Avengers that kickstarted the cinematic universe fans know and love today.

So it makes sense that one of the three would get to say 'Avengers, assemble.' There is also the fact that the line is spoken by Cap often in the comics, and as the Russo brothers pointed out, he is the character that led them into the franchise. Little wonder than that the good Captain was the only hero the filmmaking duo ever considered for saying the iconic line.

Endgame also marked Captain America's final story in the MCU, with the character going back in time to deliver the infinity stones to their proper location, and in the process placing himself back in his original timeline to spend the rest of his days with his lost love Peggy Carter.

Given the popularity of the character, fans have been clamoring to have Steve Rogers return to the MCU for more movies. There is also a demand to have the story of how Captain America managed to put all the stones back in their proper place told onscreen. But the Russos believe the time has passed for telling such a tale.

"It would be a great story to tell, no question. I don't know whether it needs to be told, but it would be a great story to tell, and we'd love to tell it, but I think there are other stories to move on to now,"

For now, with the threat of Thanos wielding the infinity gauntlet over, the MCU is gearing up for its next phase of storytelling featuring a brand new big bad, whose identity is a mystery at this point, with many fans hoping it's going to be either Galactus or Doctor Doom. This news originated at ComicBook.com.