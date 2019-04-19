A new Avengers: Endgame and Audi collaboration brings Carol Danvers up to speed. Captain Marvel takes place in the early 1990s and she is now in present day with Earth's Mightiest Heroes to fight Thanos after the Decimation. With that being said, she needed a bit of a history lesson before jumping head first into battle with the rest of the crew. Marvel Studios continues their relationship with Audi, which started back at the first Iron Man movie, in the clever promotional clip for the new Audi e-tron Sportback.

The Avengers: Endgame Audi promo begins with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers being led to a top secret room where an agent has been tasked with showing her everything that has happened since the 90s. First up, Danvers learns about the Avengers and Thanos through the use of action figures. From there, Danvers is schooled on food, which baffles her when she sees avocado toast, asking if it's just guacamole on bread. It's strange to think people weren't really in on the whole avo toast craze back in the 90s.

The Audi promo continues as Carol Danvers learns to take pictures of her food and post them on social media and sees a video chat with the animated dog face feature. While Danvers visited Earth and was originally from there, her technology is/was much more advanced, so she seems a little bewildered by the different cellphone designs over the years and declares she'll stick to her trusty pager. From there, she is treated to the new Audi e-tron Sportback, which she quickly charges with her powers.

This is obviously a commercial for Audi, while simultaneously promoting the release off Avengers: Endgame, but it is done in a clever and unique way. Brie Larson looks like she had fun reprising her character for comedic purposes and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will more than likely enjoy the video, which helps to pump the already hyped Endgame. While the video is comedic in nature, it does prove that Goose survived the Decimation, which is definitely a good thing. However, it is unclear if he'll be making an appearance in the upcoming Marvel Studios production.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, which is next week. MCU fans have been waiting a year to find out how Earth's Mightiest Heroes will go back up against the Mad Titan and try to reverse the Decimation. There's a lot of pressure on the Russo Brothers to deliver a satisfying conclusion to Phase 3 of the MCU, but the directors seem confident they have come up with something fitting, while also creating something fans aren't expecting. Robert Downey Jr. claims there's no way anybody can guess what happens and calls the final 8 minutes of the movie the best the MCU has ever seen. That's a lot to take in, but you can watch the new Audi Endgame promo below, thanks to the Audi USA YouTube channel, while you wait.