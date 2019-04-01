Last week saw the promotional push for Avengers: Endgame ramp up considerably in honor of the movie being one month away from hitting theaters. Since then, we've seen a ton of different variants from all over the world, placing the characters in different areas, using different poses, and omitting and adding in characters. However, a European movie theater seems to have a special bit of promo material made specifically for the men's room and it has been brought to Jeremy Renner's attention that Hawkeye has been placed in an interesting area of the bathroom.

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner has been pretty active on social media during the production of Avengers: Endgame to keep fans up to date and remind them that he is still alive and very much still a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Some fans were scared he may have been a victim of the Decimation at the conclusion of Infinity War. The actor recently posted a picture of Endgame promo material in which Hawkeye is placed on a panel which separates urinals. The picture is pretty bizarre and might make more than a few people think twice about using said urinal. Jeremy Renner captioned the photo by saying, "So... I know they do ads 'differently' in Europe... but..." The actor then added the hashtag "Euro-peein'" and "I ain't looking, I swear."

The urinal image of Hawkeye has since taken off and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are finding it to be pretty funny along with Jeremy Renner's reaction. The way the image is placed and the look on Renner's face really makes it seem like he's watching over everything to make sure nothing evil happens in the men's room. However, he may be paying too close of attention and could maybe make someone feel a little uncomfortable.

Usually, a movie poster is put in front of a urinal, so one can see the poster while one conducts their business. However, this Avengers: Endgame poster is doing exactly the opposite of that and having the poster do the looking. And while they do things in Europe a bit differently, one has to imagine that this is some sort of joke on behalf of a local theater and some bored employees. It isn't clear if there are the same images done up of the rest of the Avengers at this time.

With Avengers: Endgame so close to hitting theaters, we're bound to see some more weird and interesting marketing like the Hawkeye urinal watcher art. One can imagine that the rest of the cast is having a pretty good laugh at Renner's expense about now. While this is indeed some pretty crazy promotion, it is simple and very effective. One will surely remember that one Avenger who was in the bathroom with you. You can check out the Avengers: Endgame European urinal poster below, thanks to Jeremy Renner's Instagram account.