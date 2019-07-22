James Cameron has spoken up about Avengers: Endgame taking down Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time. This past weekend was a triumphant one for Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige announced their upcoming release schedule at San Diego Comic-Con, which included more than a few titles nobody saw coming, including Mahershala Ali headlining a brand-new Blade movie. However, before Feige got into addressing the new titles and cast members, he took a moment to acknowledge the fact that Avengers: Endgame had become the highest grossing movie of all time. As it stands, Endgame is at $2.79 billion.

Comic-Con was the perfect place to be able to announce the news of Avengers: Endgame becoming number one. Avatar director James Cameron released a congratulatory message on social media to the movie and Marvel Studios this morning. "Oel ngati kameie, I see you Marvel - congratulations to Avengers: Endgame on becoming the new box office king," said Cameron's message, which featured some Avatar artwork with Iron Man integrated. "Oel ngati kameie" means "I see you" in the native language of the Na'vi people from the Avatar franchise. Avatar held the previous box office record with $2.78 billion.

This isn't the first time James Cameron has had to acknowledge Avengers: Endgame and Marvel Studios. Back in May, the epic movie sank Cameron's Titanic box office record, which also received a congratulatory message from the director, who had not been so kind to the superhero genre has a whole in the past. Cameron touted the fact that Marvel Studios was helping the movie industry as a whole. He had this to say.

"An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it's bigger than ever!"

It didn't take long for Avengers: Endgame to start breaking box office records. It did so right out of the gate, but later stalled when it got just above the $2 billion mark in a matter of weeks. There were more than a few people who did not think the movie would have the legs to make it past Avatar once everything started to slow down. But, Marvel Studios took a note from the Avatar theatrical playbook and decided to rerelease the movie, albeit a lot quicker than James Cameron's opus.

When it comes down to it, the Avengers: Endgame rerelease was crucial to getting the movie to the top. Before the movie came out with extra features, it had fallen out of the top ten for the very first time, but the new release got it right back up there and helped earn some extra millions in the process. Now, the movie is all set to be released digitally at next week with a Blu-ray release to follow in August. You can check out James Cameron's Twitter message to Marvel Studios below.