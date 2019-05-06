Captain America pretty much always follows the rules. Chris Evans, who played the superhero tends to follow the rules too, which is why he waited until today to reveal his Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes "illegal" video. Chris Pratt was the first to share some video from the set after being shocked by the successful opening weekend for the movie and then Elizabeth Olsen followed and posted her own video just a few days afterwards. Evans chimed in, but decided he would wait until the spoiler ban was completely lifted.

Avengers: Endgame is now the second highest grossing movie of all time in a little over a week in theaters, so there's a cause for celebration by the team. But these videos are a testament of how much fun these actors had working on the movie with the Russo Brothers. Marvel Studios went through an enormous amount of hard work to make sure nothing leaked from the set, so one can imagine taking a smartphone out to record something from the set was a big no no. Regardless, Steve Rogers broke the rules. Chris Evans had this to say.

"Video ban lifted! I guess I'm not the only one who broke the rules on this day of filming. (My camera work is annoyingly shaky)"

Chris Evans' behind-the-scenes footage from Avengers: Endgame is from the same big battle scene that Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Olsen shared. Everybody is hanging out on set during a break or right before shooting is about to start. Everybody looks relaxed and like they're having a good time while Chris Hemsworth gives Evans some friendly ribbing for sneaking some footage. It appears Chris Evans may have been pretty nervous to do something against the rules and was shaking a bit as seen in the shaky footage. Evans also shared a photo of himself, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Hemsworth.

Avengers: Endgame is a global event and it is still crushing at the box office. Tickets were still selling out over the weekend as the movie sailed passed James Cameron's Titanic to become the second highest grossing movie of all time, scoring nearly $2.2 billion in a week. There are still some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who have yet to make it out to the theaters, so there is a chance we could see the movie end up making a lot more money before the theatrical run ends.

The Russo Brothers recently commented on the Avengers: Endgame box office success and almost wish it wasn't so crazy. The directing duo feel the money is taking over the important details like the story and the way Marvel Studios was able to line up 22 movies in eleven years. It's a remarkable task and something that will get some more attention when the box office dust settles. In the meantime, you can check out another Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes video below, thanks to Chris Evans' Twitter account.

(My camera work is annoyingly shaky) pic.twitter.com/D0f0e2PnXo — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Last one for today pic.twitter.com/VL8cvo0VYz — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019