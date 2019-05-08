Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have been posting a lot of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos now that the spoiler ban has lifted. For a cast and crew who weren't supposed to be taking pictures and video while shooting the highly anticipated movie, they sure took a large amount of footage. Whatever the case may be, they were all pretty much able to hold up their end of the bargain by not spoiling anything about the movie, so there has to be some pretty strong trust there.

Chris Evans waited until the Avengers: Endgame spoiler ban had lifted before officially sharing any of his personal stash with Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Pratt jumped the gun, but Evans, very much like Captain America, followed all of the rules before sharing anything. Today, he posted some video from the lakeside scene, but there weren't as many tears this time around and Chris Hemsworth seems to be doing a suggestive dance towards Evans with a huge grin on his bearded face.

Robert Downey Jr. shared a video of the massive cast and crew behind the huge battle scene. It's astounding to see how many people were working on the set. It's also really cool of RDJ to highlight all of the hard work that went on behind-the-scenes to make the movie as successful as it is. Chris Evans shared a backstage shot of all of the actor's chairs with their character names on them, which was also really cool to see and a treat for MCU fans.

One of the best videos shared is of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. going after Josh Brolin in front of a green screen. The video is in slow motion and you can see Chris Hemsworth taking a bit of a nap after running into Brolin's Thanos. Pulling back the curtain to see how Avengers: Endgame was made has been a great way to celebrate all of the hard work that went into making it the second highest grossing movie of all time in less than two weeks. Evans is getting throttled pretty good and then gets tossed aside like nothing.

Even though the storyline behind Avengers: Endgame is pretty serious, it looks like the cast had a great time making the movie and they're all continuing to do so by sharing all of these set videos and pictures. It's fun for MCU fans to get a glimpse behind the curtain to see what is involved in making the second highest grossing movie of all time. Hopefully they all continue to do in the weeks and months to come. It would also be a pretty good idea to compile a lot of the videos for possible inclusion on the Endgame Blu-ray release. While we wait to find out, you can check out some of the set videos below, thanks to Chris Evans' Twitter account.

Fun day on set. pic.twitter.com/kL3WIztTNP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 7, 2019

Just hanging out, chatting about vibranium. pic.twitter.com/ryzEcVlOJS — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 5, 2019