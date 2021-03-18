The results of a new study that looked to determine the best superhero movie of all time have been revealed. Using a number of different pieces of data, such as box office performance and critical approval, it has been determined that 2019's Avengers: Endgame is the world's favorite superhero movie of all time. Joker, also released in 2019, took the number two spot.

Researchers analyzed 100 superhero movies to make the determinations. The factors they looked at include the IMDB audience rating, the critical rating from Metacritic, worldwide box office (adjusted for inflation) and annual search volume. Taking that all into account, director Joe and Anthony Russo's Avengers: Endgame took the top spot. Using all of the data, the overall score assigned was 78.67. For comparison's sake, coming in at number 100 was The Toxic Avenger, which scored 33.24 overall.

Avengers: Endgame was, up until very recently, the highest-grossing movie in history. Taking in $2.79 billion at the global box office, it only narrowly was surpassed by James Cameron's Avatar thanks to its recent re-release in China. That, coupled with the movie's sustained popularity, helped put it above the rest of the competition. Avengers: Infinity War, which preceded it, landed in the number four spot with a 65.83 overall score.

Joker came in just behind with a 75.94 overall score. The DC Comics adaptation, which saw Joaquin Phoenix win an Oscar for his portrayal of the villain, took in more than $1 billion at the box office, becoming an unexpectedly huge hit. The fact that it came in above other beloved DC movies like The Dark Knight (sitting at number five) and Wonder Woman (number ten), is perhaps surprising. Marvel's Black Panther rounded out the top three. Director Ryan Coogler's 2018 superhero flick was met with near-universal praise on its way to more than $1.3 billion at the box office and an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

The study also ranked the top comic book publishers. Marvel Comics just barely managed to edge out DC Comics, adding another brick to the wall in one of the greatest rivalries in history. Marvel scored 74.65 overall, while DC earned 73.45. Interestingly, Caliber Comics came in at number three with a 58.47. Though it does illustrate just how much distance there is between other comic book publishers and the big two. You can check out the full list of the top ten superhero movies as well as the top ten comic book publishers below. This news comes to us via OnlineCasinos.Co.

Top 10 Superhero Movies Ranked

1. Avengers: Endgame

2. Joker

3. Black Panther

4. Avengers: Infinity War

5. The Dark Knight

6. The Dark Knight Rises

7. The Avengers

8. The Incredibles

9. Incredibles 2

10. Wonder Woman