Black Widow's alternate Avengers: Endgame death scene is available to watch online. The scene in question differs a lot from what the Russo Brothers decided to use in the final cut. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans knew some characters weren't going to make it out of the movie alive, but not a lot of them though that Natasha Romanoff was going to be one of them. In the end, she sacrificed her life on Vormir so Clint Barton could obtain the Soul Stone. It was an emotionally charged scene, which could have played out a lot differently.

In Black Widow's original death scene, she and Hawkeye are on Vormir battling Thanos and his army. Natasha Romanoff is running closer to the cliff and ends up taking multiple blaster shots before going down to a crawl. It's rather violent and more than a little unsettling, so consider yourself warned. As she saves Clint Barton one last time, she can see the Mad Titan strolling up behind him. It's at this point that she falls off the cliff.

This footage was previously featured on Disney+, which seems a bit odd because of how violent it is. Whatever the case may be, this would have been a major change to Avengers: Endgame. While the alternate death scene adds action, it also seems to take away from the emotional depth between Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff. The movie has plenty of action, and it seems the Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus felt something needed to change to get the scene fine-tuned in order to fit with the larger narrative.

Before Black Widow was chosen, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus originally wanted Hawkeye to be the one to die in Avengers: Endgame. They even shot a version of this scene, but ultimately scrapped it for a few different reasons. One of the main reasons they ditched the idea had to do with the movie's female crew. McFeely says, "A number of women on the crew, when we said, 'Hey, we're thinking maybe Hawkeye goes over,' said, 'Don't you do that! Don't rob her of this!'" So, they decided to go back to Black Widow sacrificing herself.

A lot of MCU fans were heartbroken to see Natasha Romanoff die on the big screen. But, those fans are getting another treat with the standalone Black Widow movie, which is nearly complete. Marvel Studios now has a quite a bit of extra time to make any changes since the movie doesn't hit theaters until November now. It was originally supposed to open on May 1st, but the world's current state of affairs have prevented that from happening. Whatever the case may be, it looks like the wait will be worth it. Plus, after the November release, it will only be a few short months before the Eternals movie opens in February. In the meantime, you can watch the alternate death scene below, thanks to the MCU Perfect Clips and GIFS Twitter account.