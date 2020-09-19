Scarlett Johansson has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very first phase, with the Oscar-nominated actress portraying Black Widow all the way up until last year's Avengers: Endgame. Sacrificing her life in order to obtain the final Infinity Stone, fans were shocked to see the character die and not return, especially within the confines of the MCU, which has become infamous for death fake outs. Well, Johansson has now addressed Nathasha Romanoff's final moments, finding the whole experience very poetic.

"I love Natasha. She's had an incredible 10-year journey, and I felt that she was finally able to make an active choice. It seemed very in-character, that ultimate sacrifice that she makes. She's made peace with that, and, in some ways, has known that's her destiny all along, in a weird poetic way. When you look back on the films, that's in there. All the films have led her to that choice - or to be able to make that choice; or for it to be a choice."

Despite her death, the character is due to appear in her first (and likely only) solo outing, with Scarlett Johansson adding that the upcoming Black Widow movie offers "resolution" for the fans. Director Cate Shortland echoed these sentiments saying that the movie will "honour" Natasha's death in Endgame. "That [death] gives Black Widow an added heart at the end, because it's not wrapping [the story] up," Shortland adds. "It's actually what you feel - it's not a narrative thing. It's like, how do we make the audience feel?"

Black Widow will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers. At birth, the Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanova, is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. Now, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The movie set to introduce a host of new characters, including Midsommar star Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, with the actress recently describing Black Widow as an abuse story told within a superhero setting. "[Black Widow's] the only character that doesn't have superpowers," she said. "We saw that as a strength, because she always has to dig really deep to get out of shit situations. And we just put her in a lot of hard situations. I thought about women walking to the train station being attacked, and what happens."

Black Widow stars David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz alongside Johansson and Pugh. The movie has been delayed several times due to ongoing global circumstances and was initially scheduled to be released back in May. It is now scheduled to be released in the United States on November 6, 2020 with Black Widow set to be the first movie in Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Games Radar.