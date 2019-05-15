Natasha Romanoff and the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes were having a rough time at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame. After visiting Thanos for a second time, everything went to hell, but Romanoff remained hopeful that something could still be done and kept in contact with everybody during the five years after the Decimation. However, the Russo Brothers admit there was going to be a much different place for Natasha to focus her energies in Avengers: Endgame.

In a recent interview, the Russo Brothers discussed one of the ideas that was originally written for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. There were a ton of ideas that didn't make it into the three-hour Avengers: Endgame, which is surprising since there is so much packed into it. With that being said, Black Widow was going to have a pretty fitting job initially. Anthony Russo explains.

"One thing that we talked about a lot-and I thought was really profound, but it was almost too large of an idea for us to wrangle, but we did try for a while-is just the idea that one-quarter of all children have no parents. Assuming you started with two parents. So that's a lot of global orphans. Just the staggering number of that. I believe at one point really early in development, Black Widow was actually leading the organization in D.C. that was in charge of orphans, basically. That was what she was heading up five years later. But yes, it's fascinating when you start running it down."

Even though Natasha Romanoff was set to have a different occupation at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame, her ending was there from the start. Upon watching the movie for a second time, it's easy to see that the clues were always there. When it comes time to embark on their time heist journey, it's Natasha who seems the most optimistic as she tells everyone that she'll see them in five minutes.

Natasha Romanoff sacrifices herself so that Clint Barton can get the Soul Stone and bring it back to the current timeline. Her death was a major shock for MCU fans, especially since it seems to happen so early on in the story. Regardless, it shows just how far she was willing to go to reunite the family that she never had and save the universe in the process.

Related: Peter Parker & Tony Stark Reunite in Heartwarming Avengers: Endgame Set Video

While we know how Natasha Romanoff's story ends, we're about to learn how it all begins in the Black Widow standalone movie, which is set to begin production soon. We know little bits of her backstory, but the prequel movie will give us more details, which will more than likely include her parents, who were hinted at in Avengers: Endgame. You can check out the rest of the interview with the Russo Brothers and their Endgame decisions over at Slate.