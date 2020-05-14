With the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuing to dominate not only movie theaters and the box office, as well as the pop culture landscape, Avengers: Endgame remains a hot topic of discussion and interest among comic book movie fans. Despite arriving in cinemas a year ago, fans still cannot get enough of new reveals, insights, and takes on the superhero team-up. This new piece of artwork pays homage to the decade long history of the Avengers by transforming the Avengers: Endgame roster into their original comic book appearances.

Using the original live-action Avengers: Endgame poster as a template, actor and artist John Black has redesigned the characters to give the whole thing a much more retro feel.

"I've had so many requests for this poster and I finally got around to it. I really love how it turned out! Hope you guys do too! I love giving some of these characters a cool retro makeover!"

John Black has also redone the newer Black Widow movie poster in this same style. The artwork takes the costumes and characters we are all used to seeing on the big screen and injects some color and comic book designs reminiscent of legendary Marvel artist Steve Ditko. For a comic book and movie fan, the posters are very cool to see, and even for those who perhaps are not comic book readers, the design gives them a chance to see the differences between the live-action characters that they are now accustomed to and how they looked originally in the source material.

It also gives us a chance to once again realize how well the MCU has cast their core characters, with each actor bearing striking similarities to their inked counterparts. No doubt Rocket Racoon is very pleased with his costume update. Avengers: Endgame picks up after the events of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, which saw the Avengers divided and defeated. With only the original Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye remaining, along with some key allies like War Machine, Ant-Man, Rocket Raccoon, Nebula, and Captain Marvel, following Thanos, an intergalactic warlord, disintegrating half of the universe, the surviving Avengers must reunite and assemble again to reinvigorate their trounced allies and restore balance. The movie is the culmination of ten years of the MCU and features one of the most epic conclusions of all time, as well as wrapping up the storylines for several key characters including Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America.

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin. Avengers: Endgame is now available to stream on Disney+.

This comes to us courtesy of the social media of artist John Black, who regularly creates comic book accurate versions of superhero movies, combining the live-action depictions with the old school artwork style.