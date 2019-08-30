There's a new Avengers: Endgame Black Widow statue up for pre-order. The figurine in question reenacts Natasha Romanoff's brave sacrifice on Vormir and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have some questions. The Marvel Studios juggernaut is now the highest grossing movie of all time and in addition to ruling the box office, it has also moved a lot of merchandise of different varieties and some of it is rather wierd. However, this latest Black Widow figurine is one of the weirder pieces of merchandise we've seen for Endgame.

The Black Widow BDS Art Scale 1/10 - Avengers: Endgame figurine retails for $119.99, but you can start with just an $11.99 pre-order installment to guarantee delivery. The figurine is incredibly detailed, but it features Natasha Romanoff about to throw herself off of the cliff on Vormir. Obviously Hawkeye grabs her at the last moment, but she still manages to break free and fall to her death. Now, MCU fans want to know why one of the darkest moments in Endgame has been immortalized in an expensive statue. Here are the official details.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line - Black Widow! Based on the likeness of Scarlett Johansson from Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow comes with a fully detailed base that can be connected to the Endgame Battle Diorama Series. Marvel fans, don't miss your chance to add Black Widow to your collection."

As you can see in the images below, there is also a Red Skull statue you can purchase seperately to connect to your new Black Widow statue to give it the right amount of shock, awe and terror while putting it on display as part of your personal collection. Both pieces connect to the Endgame Battle Diorama Series introduced earlier in the year.

Looking at the Black Widow statue as a standalone piece, one fan jokingly said, "People in 2014: Make a Black Widow action figure! Marvel: Oh just wait, we got something planned." Another fan chimed in on social media about the Black Widow figurine and said, "great... a Black Widow action figure jumping off the cliff??" One fan even lumped the Endgame figure in with Disney's decision to sell the incinerator from Toy Story 3. While the Natasha Romanoff figurine is unsettling, other MCU fans have pointed out that it pays tribute to her sacrifice, which is probably the best way to look at it after the initial shock wears off.

While watching Natasha Romanoff's sacrifice in Endgame was a bummer for fans, Scarlett Johansson is already back in action as the character. The long-awaited Black Widow standalone movie is currently shooting in Eastern Europe and some of the first footage from the project was shown at this year's Comic-Con and D23 Expo. The movie takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before the events of Infinity War. The mystery of Budapest will finally be solved while we more than likely see Johansson as the iconic hero one last time.

If you would like one of the Black Widow BDS Art Scale 1/10 - Avengers: Endgame figurines, they won't be available until April 2020 at the earliest. The highly detailed figure is limited edition and based on the original movie references for accuracy. It's made in polystone and hand-painted. If all of that wasn't enough, the statue comes with a diorama based on Avengers: Endgame, which means you can relive the Vormir sacrifice on your desk or shelf on a daily basis. You can check out some images of the Black Widow figurine below direct from Sideshow.com.

Buying a gift for my baby cousin - should I get the Lego incinerator from Toy Story 3 or a Black Widow yeeting herself off a cliff action figure? pic.twitter.com/GHTx5I7bC7 — jack (@JackORegan_) August 30, 2019

great 😑 a black widow action figure jumping off the cliff?? 💔 https://t.co/Yu8wZkcvp6 — lia ⧗ (@MajorRomanoff_) August 6, 2019

Of all the scenes in Endgame to make an action figure out of, they pick this? I mean, I know people have been begging for more Black Widow merch but... pic.twitter.com/xMOLaeclY1 — Corinne M (@cmcsed9) August 30, 2019

Lmao Marvel. Figure of Black Widow killing herself? So much wow pic.twitter.com/W4EgJrKCpZ — Khairulanwar Malek (@Ryusanzo) August 30, 2019