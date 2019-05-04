Avengers: Endgame is expected to cross the $2 billion mark this weekend. However, it might not even need the full two days and could hit the mark by the end of Saturday. As of this writing, the movie is at $1.91 billion globally, making it the fifth highest grossing movie of all time, just behind, Infinity War, The Force Awakens, Titanic, and Avatar. While there were initial doubts that Endgame could take one of James Cameron's top two spots, it's looking like more of a reality by the day.

With last weekend's debut, Avengers: Endgame was able to nab the highest grossing opening weekend of all time as it swiftly made over $1 billion in a matter of days. This weekend shows no competition at the box office at all, unless Ugly Dolls pulls off some black magic, which seems highly unlikely at this point in time. This gives Endgame a second weekend to dominate and break more records. For now, it's hard to run into someone who has not seen the movie, so diehard Marvel Cinematic Universe fans must be heading into theaters twice.

While looking at the $2 billion box office milestone, it's important to look at how fast Avengers: Endgame was able to get up to that massive number. It took Avatar 47 days, Infinity War did it in 48 days, The Force Awakens did it in 54 days, and Titanic accomplished the goal in 5,233 days. Endgame is an event in which people who have seen it will not soon forget. Fans are bringing friends who wouldn't normally see a superhero movie in theaters to watch how the MCU ties up eleven years-worth of storytelling.

Avengers: Endgame is also the most tweeted about movie of all time with more than 50 tweets. This beats Black Panther's previous record of 35 million and it is still going strong. When the movie crosses the $2 billion mark at the box office, there will surely be a lot more tweets as the Marvel Studios project stares down the highest grossing movie of all time. Even if it doesn't earn the number one spot, it's remarkable how many people have gone to see the movie in such a short period of time.

In its second weekend in theaters, Avengers: Endgame is still a tough ticket to grab and will be exceedingly difficult on a weekend since so many people have the day off. There were a lot of fans who did not want to bother with the first weekend hysteria, but it is still going on, one full week after premiering. For now, the race is on and Endgame has a big chance of taking down James Cameron's Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time. You can check out the rest of the Avengers: Endgame stats over at Box Office Mojo.