Avengers: Endgame has officially surpassed James Cameron's Titanic and is now the second highest grossing movie of all time. Earth's Mightiest Heroes were able to earn a solid $145.8 million domestically over the weekend, which brings its global total to $2.189 billion in just two weeks in theaters. Obviously, the movie was able to secure the number one spot at the box office for the second weekend in a row. 1997's Titanic earned $2.187 billion (unadjusted for inflation). In addition to the new milestones, Endgame now has the highest grossing week of all-time after earning $562 million globally last week.

James Cameron's Avatar is the highest grossing movie of all time, currently sitting on top of the box office at $2.7 billion. Avengers: Endgame could very well go on to dethrone the current box office champ, and if this buzz keeps going, the movie is going to do it soon. Coming in at number two this weekend is psychological thriller The Intruder, which brought in $11 million. The debut weekend is pretty solid for the movie since it has been getting negative reviews over the past few weeks.

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron's romantic comedy Long Shot took the number three spot at the box office this weekend after bringing in $10 million. The movie had positive test screenings, which saw the studio change the release date a few times and it unfortunately landed right in the middle of Avengers: Endgame's amazing success. Uglydolls debuted with $8.5 million, which was enough to take the fourth position this weekend.

After getting a shot in the arm from Avengers: Endgame last weekend, Captain Marvel fell from number two to number five this weekend. The Marvel Studios project brought in $4.2 million and has made $1.1 billion globally in its nine weeks in theaters. As for the sixth spot this weekend, Christian drama Breakthrough brought in $3.9 million, which was followed by horror movie The Curse of La Llorona at number seven with $3.5 million.

DC's Shazam! is still holding on tight and took the number eight spot this weekend after bringing in an additional $2.4 million. To date, the superhero movie has made $355.5 million globally. Number nine went to Little, which earned $1.47 million. Dumbo brought in $3.9 million this weekend and took the tenth spot. The live-action adaptation of the Disney classic was directed by Tim Burton and has been a steady earner at the box office over the past six weeks. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

