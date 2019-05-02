Avengers: Endgame simply cannot be stopped at the box office. The movie hasn't even been out for a full two weeks yet and it's already shattered records left and right ahead of its second weekend at the domestic box office, which also looks to be absolutely massive and record setting. Now, we have word that the movie has outgrossed Jurassic World to become the fifth highest-grossing movie ever.

According to a new report, Avengers: Endgame's total now stands at $1.714 billion worldwide. That includes $451.9 million domestically, which its made in just six days of release. Jurassic World had made a truly impressive $1.67 billion during its run in 2015, which cemented it as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time at that time. However, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and last year's Infinity War would go on to top it in the years that followed. Still, it's stunning to think that Marvel's latest has outgrossed it in just a matter of days. It's also worth noting that the movie has also passed 2012's The Avengers ($1.51 billion).

Overseas, Avengers: Endgame is an absolute monster. It's earned $1.26 billion from international markets so far, including a record $512.5 million in China alone, which makes it the highest-grossing foreign release ever in the Middle Kingdom. This is particularly noteworthy, as many previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies haven't performed quite as well in the country as one might have expected. But this represents a true moment in global pop culture history and it's very clear nobody wants to miss out on the action.

The latest from directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo now sits only behind movies on the all-time chart that have crossed the $2 billion mark. That includes Infinity War ($2.04 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06 billion), Titanic ($2.18 billion) and Avatar ($2.78 billion). It's all but a certainty that Avengers: Endgame will, at the very least, cross that threshold before the end of the weekend. It's likely it will overtake Episode VII and it could actually surpass Titanic come Monday morning, depending on how well things go it its second frame domestically. Should that wind up being the case, the movie will have but one final, major record to try and surpass before its theatrical run wraps up.

James Cameron's Avatar has been the unbeatable movie at the box office for just shy of a decade. Seemingly no movie has had a chance to overtake it. Avengers: Endgame will need to finish its run with around $2.8 billion in order to do so. It now looks more possible than ever that could end up happening. The big problem comes as the summer movie season heats up, with movies like Detective Pikachu and Godzilla: King of the Monsters coming down the pipeline that will represent big competition. This news was previously reported by Forbes.