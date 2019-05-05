Avengers: Endgame is everywhere at the moment. As of this weekend, the Marvel Cinematic Universe project is the second highest grossing movie of all time, beating out James Cameron's Titanic. In a little over one week in theaters, Endgame has already made $2.18 billion, which is just insane. It took The Force Awakens nearly two weeks to reach $1 billion. With that being said, the Russo Brothers are "almost disappointed" at how well the movie has done.

The Russo Brothers worked closely with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to craft Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The amount of time and effort to construct a story, which ends eleven years-worth of storytelling, was immense. However, the box office receipts seems to be dominating the news, which isn't exactly what the Russos had initially hoped for. Anthony Russo explains.

"I have to be honest with you. I'm almost disappointed that the movie did so well, because it's like, the box office story is literally dominating the conversation and it's not the most interesting part of the story."

Avengers: Endgame has become a cultural phenomenon over the course of a week after a one year buildup. MCU fans are excited and satisfied with what Marvel Studios has accomplished over the years, which is a huge feat. The MCU is going to be the measuring stick for the future of franchises and how to keep them going and fresh. Joe Russo went on to talk about the pressures of crafting a movie like Endgame and how the box office equates to the overall narrative.

"It's always about the narrative, too, of these movies in the marketplace. How did it do? Did it break a record? Did it beat the last one? That stuff is really critical to the life of a movie. And of course, we were hoping that it was going to break the international record. Because that's a story, right? And then you're hoping and praying that it beats the domestic, which was set by Infinity War last year. Otherwise, frankly, (for) some people looks like a failure. It's crazy that a movie like this has these kinds of demands on it."

Making Avengers: Endgame was not an easy thing to pull off. Everybody knows that, so it will be nice when the dust settles to see the focus shift to the work that went into making the movie and going forth to start a new chapter. Spider-Man: Far From Home will officially close out the MCU's Phase 3 this summer, but it was Endgame that truly ended it. Peter Parker's sequel will more than likely hint at the future, while Endgame fades to black.

Avengers: Endgame may very well go on to become the highest grossing movie of all time, which means the box office will probably be the main story for the years to come. As for the Russo Brothers and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, they are taking a much needed MCU break to focus on other projects with a lot less pressure attached. Hopefully they go on to find success in other areas outside of the MCU. The interview with the Russo Brothers was originally conducted by the Reel Blend Podcast.