Two of the true titans in Hollywood are about to cross paths and that could, we stress could, mean big things. Dwayne Johnson is one of the most reliable stars in the business, with only the occasional misfire under his belt. He's about as big as it gets for movie stars these days and everyone in town wants to work with him. Kevin Feige, meanwhile, is the man who spearheads the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the latest entry, Avengers: Endgame, poised to be the biggest movie of all time. Now, The Rock reveals he's been trying to set up a meeting with Feige for some time.

Dwayne Johnson, in very classy fashion, decided to take to Instagram in order to congratulate Marvel, Disney, directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the cast, crew and everyone involved on the tremendous success of Avengers: Endgame. He even complimented the cast on the publicity tour, as well as the marketing and publicity team. Johnson was kind and thorough. But toward the end of his video, he revealed that he's been trying to set up a meeting with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Of course, congratulations to the architect and the mastermind behind this whole thing, Kevin Feige. Congratulations my friend. It's been so cool to watch and witness, and learn, as I watch you and your team just meticulously storytell over the years, has just been really incredible. The biggest movie of all time. Holy s***! Look what you guys did. I know our assistants have been trying to get us together for months now. We're both super busy boys, and I look forward to our schedule linking up."

This is interesting for several reasons. But before digging into what this could mean, on the surface, it doesn't necessarily mean anything. These are two men who certainly respect one another who want to meet. That sort of thing happens in Hollywood all the time. That said, this could lead to things down the road. Who knows what can happen when two guys like this get to talking?

At present, Dwayne Johnson is set to star as Black Adam in the DC universe. Originally, the character was supposed to be the main villain in Shazam, but now the idea is to give the character his own solo movie first. What if Johnson and Kevin Feige start kicking around ideas for something that would fit well with the actor in the MCU? Does Johnson already have an idea of his own? Could he wind up in both of the big comic book movie universes at the same time?

This is all speculative. Again, this could be nothing. But is it really ever nothing when two people this powerful meet one another? For now, Dwayne Johnson is dedicated to getting Black Adam off that ground. That said, he's got The Jungle Cruise coming down the pipeline with Disney, so there are the building blocks for a relationship there. Maybe this will amount to nothing, but it's interesting to ponder. Feel free to check out the full video from Dwayne Johnson's Instagram below.