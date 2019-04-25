As fans in the U.S. get ready to flood theaters all across the country to see Avengers: Endgame tonight, the movie is already shattering box office records overseas. Even with movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Godzilla: King of the Monsters coming down the pipeline later this year, it's safe to say that this is the most highly-anticipated release of 2019. And audiences all around the world have already turned up to see it in droves, as Marvel's latest pulled in a truly impressive, record-breaking amount on its first day of release.

According to a new report, Avengers: Endgame made $169 million at the box office when it opened Wednesday in 25 markets around the world. That includes a stellar $107 million from China alone, which set a new record for an opening day in the world's second-largest moviegoing nation. The previous record was held by Monster Hunt 2, which grossed $85 million when it opened last year. This bodes very well for the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as many of the movies in the series haven't performed as well as one might expect over the years.

The other top markets for Avengers: Endgame on its opening day included South Korea ($8.4 million), Australia ($7 million), France ($6 million), Italy ($5.8 million) and Germany ($5.6 million). This comes as the movie gets set for its domestic rollout, which is expected to be a record-breaking one as well. Bullish estimates anticipate that the follow-up to Infinity War could make as much as $300 million in the U.S. alone, which is a truly stunning figure. That would easily give it the domestic record, besting Infinity War, which bowed with $257.7 million last year.

All told, estimates now have the movie pulling in between $900 and $950 million come Monday. If not more. It's quite possible, rather amazingly, that the comic book adaptation could cross the $1 billion mark by Monday morning. It wasn't all that long ago when it was extremely rare for a movie to cross that threshold over the course of its entire theatrical run. Now we're looking at a movie that could possibly attain that milestone in just a handful of days. It speaks volumes about the solid brand Marvel Studios has managed to build over the last 11 years.

It's also well worth noting that these record numbers are coming in despite the fact that Avengers: Endgame clocks in at 3 hours and 2 minutes. That's partially why it's being rolled out in 4,600 theaters this weekend in North America, which also happens to be a record. Theaters have been adding showtimes and extra theaters ever since pre-sale tickets were made available earlier this month to keep up with the exceptionally high demand. In every sense of the world, this movie is proving to be huge. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the records continue to be shattered. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.