Early estimates have Avengers: Endgame on track to make $282 million during its opening weekend at the box office. This would blow away Infinity War's $258 million debut last year. Marvel Studios is preparing to launch Captain Marvel in less than two weeks and the pre-sale tickets have been excellent, beating out competitors Aquaman and Wonder Woman. As of now, the Carol Danvers standalone movie is on track to make $100 million to $120 million, which will then set the stage for Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is arguably the most anticipated movie of 2019 and the early box office predictions are proving that. However, there are a few factors that could hurt that massive $282 million prediction. Early reactions and spoilers could have a negative effect on ticket sales, but it is believed that a running time of 3+ hours could hurt ticket sales too. The longer the movie, the less potential showings there are for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In the end, it still looks like Endgame is going to blow away Infinity War.

As it stands, Infinity War holds the record for biggest North American opening box office weekend of all time with $258 million. The Force Awakens is currently at number two with $248 million and then The Last Jedi is at number three with $220 million. Star Wars 9 hits theaters at the end of the year and it's far too early to begin to guess or speculate about the box office numbers. With that being said, the Star Wars franchise has taken a big hit over the past year with The Last Jedi backlash and the underperformance of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

One of the major things that Marvel Studios has going for it is the secrecy on their projects. Avengers: Endgame is very close to hitting theaters and we still have pretty much zero official confirmation in terms of storyline. Lucasfilm is also good with the secrecy department, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has created an epic interconnected franchise, and Endgame is the culmination of eleven years of building an unprecedented empire. However, this could change with the Star Wars 9 title reveal along with a teaser trailer, in terms of building hype for the final installment in the Skywalker saga.

After Avengers: Endgame, Sony and Marvel Studios is releasing Spider-Man: Far From Home this summer, which will be the first movie in MCU Phase 4. After that, Marvel Studios will announce the future of the MCU and fans have a lot of hopes. This summer is going to be a big one for the studio and it will allow fans some insight into where they go after the Avengers. In the meantime, it looks like Marvel Studios and Disney can count on having the biggest North American debut weekend of all time when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. The box office news comes to us from Bloomberg.