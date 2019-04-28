Avengers: Endgame was able to exceed initial estimates to destroy the record for highest grossing debut weekend in North American history. The movie was easily able to bring in $350 million, decimating the previous record held by last year's Infinity War, which earned $257.6 million during its opening weekend. If that wasn't enough, Endgame was able to earn over $1 billion globally, shattering the international box office debut record in the process. The movie easily took the number one spot this weekend.

Avengers: Endgame also helped to bring the domestic box office as a whole up, with all movies earning $397 million for the weekend. The previous record for a cumulative single weekend was $314 million. In addition to breaking all of these records, the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie was also able to bring Captain Marvel back to the number two position this weekend with an additional $8 million. Last week, the Carol Danvers standalone movie was at number four. Outside of the MCU, horror movie The Curse of La Llorona was able to bring in $7.5 million, which was enough to take the third position.

Drama Breakthrough earned $6.3 million, which was more than enough to take number four at the box office this weekend. As for number five, that honor goes to DC's Shazam! after bringing in an additional $5.5 million. To date, the superhero movie has brought in nearly $350 million globally. The DC project has been a steady earner at the box office since premiering four weeks ago.

Little took number six this weekend after earning $3.4 million. The fantasy comedy has also been a steady earner at the box office since debuting three weeks ago. The same can be said for Disney's live-action remake of Dumbo, which earned $3.2 million this weekend and securing the seventh position. While the movie wasn't the box office smash that the studio had initially hoped for, it has managed to earn $327.6 million globally since opening in theaters five weeks ago.

Horror movie Pet Sematary took the eighth spot this weekend after bringing in $1.2 million. The big screen adaptation of Stephen King's source material has been receiving positive reviews, despite the fact that it makes some pretty big changes to the book. Jordan Peele's Us was able to secure the ninth position this weekend after bringing in $1.1 million. The horror movie has made $249.4 million globally to date. As for the tenth spot this weekend, that goes to Penguins, which was able to bring in $1 million. The Hellboy remake fell to number fourteen after only earning $355 thousand. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

