Last weekend Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters and shattered just about every record it could possibly shatter with a $357 million domestic debut. The movie has already made a staggering $1.48 billion globally, as of this writing, and while there are a few newcomers hitting theaters this weekend, it's once again going to be the Marvel heroes on top, by quite a wide margin. Also out this week will be Lionsgate's Long Shot, STX's Ugly Dolls, Screen Gems' The Intruder and Briarcliff's El Chicano.

The big record on the table for Avengers: Endgame (at the domestic box office) in its second weekend is the biggest second weekend of all time. That record currently belongs to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took in $149 million during its second frame back in 2015. Unless the latest from directors Joe and Anthony Russo has a true plummet, it's all but assured to break that record. Even if the movie drops by 55 percent, which is likely, it'll make around $160 million. I'm personally predicting roughly a 50 percent drop from week-to-week.

On the global front, Avengers: Endgame could cross another major milestone this week. Depending on how well it does in China and other key markets in its second frame, the follow-up to Infinity War could cross the $2 billion mark come Monday morning. That will cement it as one of the top five highest-grossing movies ever released. As it stands, it's already sitting at the number eight spot, just behind Furious 7 ($1.51 billion).

That brings us to this week's newcomers. Coming in second place should be the Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron romantic comedy Long Shot. The movie has garnered very positive reviews ever since its debut at SXSW. The politically themed comedy, which comes from director Jonathan Levine, should see a solid debut of around $15 million. Next up should be Uglydolls, which looks to capitalize on the family crowd. The movie adaptation of the popular toy line will also be in the $15 million range, though it probably will have to settle, just barely, for the number three spot.

The dramatic thriller The Intruder, which stars Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid, should land in the number four spot with between $10 and $13 million. Given the movie's relatively low production budget, that's not a bad start. The week's odd man out is El Chicano, which is the directorial debut of Ben Hernandez Bray, with The Grey director Joe Carnahan producing. Marketing for this one has been minimal, so it should have a relatively modest debut of $3 million or less. It's success could hinge totally on word of mouth in the coming weeks. Its also worth noting that Captain Marvel will probably round out the top five, making this another very good week for Disney all around. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Avengers: Endgame 2 Long Shot 3 Uglydolls 4 The Intruder 5 Captain Marvel 6 The Curse of La Llorona 7 Breakthrough 8 Shazam! 9 El Chicano