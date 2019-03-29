Avengers: Endgame is poised to have the biggest worldwide opening weekend at the box office ever next month. To say the least, hype levels are extremely high for this one. Any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie these days generates a certain level of excitement. But this isn't just business as usual for Kevin Feige and Co. This is the conclusion to everything that's happened in the MCU up to this point and it will resolve that devastating cliffhanger we were left off with at the end of Infinity War. That, along with some help from China, should give it a record-breaking start.

According to a new report, Avengers: Endgame is officially opening in China on April 24. That not only means that it will be opening two days earlier than it will domestically, but it also means that Marvel can count on a whole bunch of box office dollars from the Middle Kingdom on opening weekend, which is something they didn't have when Infinity War opened last year. When it finally did open in China, the movie arrived with a $199.3 million opening, which bodes very well for Marvel and Disney next month.

Avengers: Infinity War set the global box office opening record with a $640.4 million take. That included $257.7 million in domestic ticket sales and $382.7 million from foreign markets. With China now in on the global opening weekend, Avengers: Endgame is predicted to have a worldwide opening of $800 million or more. That would easily give it the all-time record. Not that anyone had any doubts that this movie was going to be a big success, but Disney could be looking to best themselves once again as they look to possibly have one of the biggest hits ever on their hands.

As it stands, only four movies have ever crossed the $2 billion mark at the box office, with Infinity War being one of them. Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Titanic have also accomplished that feat, while James Cameron's Avatar remains far and away the highest-grossing movie ever at the box office with an insane $2.7 billion take that it seems will never be matched. Nobody is expecting Avengers: Endgame to accomplish that, but it does seem like a lock to become the fifth movie to join the $2 billion club.

What's particularly amazing is that Disney/Marvel is going to accomplish this with a marketing campaign that has revealed next to nothing. Even directors Joe and Anthony Russo said the trailers have been intentionally misleading. Most of the time with movies this big, studios do anything they can to get moviegoers on the hook. However, in this case, given what happened at the end of Infinity War, everyone is already on board and that's allowed the surprises to remain intact until Thanos arrives in theaters for round two against the remaining Avengers. And that's going to pay off in a big way. This news was previously reported by Deadline.