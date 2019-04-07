The Russo Brothers deny putting the Captai America and Iron Man reunion scene in Avengers: Endgame. One of the best parts about the trailers for the upcoming sequel has been Tony Stark and Steve Rogers reuniting and trusting each other, but the Russo Brothers hint about that scene not being in the final cut. Marvel Studios did not have to go out and promote Endgame, but the studio is still hard at work to make sure fans have no idea what's happening, while still doing a lot pf promotion. It's almost like the promotional tour was set up to purposely throw fans off.

The Russo Brothers have already admitted to throwing decoy footage into the Avengers: Endgame trailers and they really might just be playing with the emotions of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans now. When asked specifically about the Cap and Iron Man reunion from the latest trailer, Joe Russo said that particular scene isn't in the movie. The director then laughs, but he appears to be telling the truth. Anthony Russo then tries to tell more about the story, but his brother throws a monkey wrench into things. But Joe eventually retorts, 'Or maybe it is in the movie." His brother eyes him as though he knows this is going to cause a Twitter storm of angry fans.

The secrecy surrounding Avengers: Endgame is out of control right now and the Russo Brothers seem perfectly fine with not letting Marvel Cinematic Universe fans in on the specifics of their storyline. The directing duo has already admitted to putting footage in the trailers that will not end up in the final cut of the highly anticipated sequel to throw people off. This is a pretty amazing idea, which brings in fans and just about everybody else into the hype without letting any important details out and into the world.

The Russo Brothers are probably looking forward to the release of Avengers: Endgame because they will be able to finally start talking about the movie to the public and then take a well deserved vacation. Hiding the secrets of the MCU cannot be an easy thing and to date, Marvel Studios has only provided the press with about 7 minutes of footage, which still isn't a whole lot to go off of at the moment. With that being said, hardcore MCU fans are still trying to figure out what is about to go down in Avengers: Endgame.

Throwing dummy footage into a highly anticipated movie's trailer is not new for the MCU. The studio did the same thing with the release of Infinity War and hardcore fans are still trying to figure out why the Hulk is fighting in Wakanda in the trailers, but is only seen in the first few minutes of the movie. It's been nearly a year and fans are still trying to put the pieces together after the devasting conclusion of previous installment and Endgame should provide some much needed answers in the coming weeks. You can check out the interview with the Russo Brothers below, thanks to the Fox 5 DC YouTube channel.