Have you ever wanted to own a little piece of Marvel movie history? How about one of Captain America's shields? Those who thought to themselves "yes" have the opportunity to do just that as Chris Evans is giving away one of his screen-used shields from Avengers: Endgame to benefit charity. Specifically, a youth empowerment organization called Girl Powerful.

Chris Evans, who played the role of Steve Rogers starting with Captain America: The First Avenger, took to Twitter recently to let his fans know this shield is up for grabs. To win it, all one needs to do is donate some money, which will go to benefit Girl Powerful. Evans shared a link to the donation page recently with the following message.

"Hey guys, you have a chance to win a screen-used Captain America shield from Avengers: Endgame to support Girl Powerful who are community leaders in real life. Only 4 days left to enter a piece of Marvel history."

Eligible donations will be accepted until midnight on February 20. Different donation levels give people a certain number of entries. $10 gives you 100 entries. $25 gives you 300 entries. At the top end, $1,000 will give you 50,000 entries The shield itself was gifted to Girl Powerful by Marvel Studios Executive Producer Victoria Alonso and was authenticated by Senior Prop Master Russell Bobbitt. The shield comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Captain America is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his shield has become one of the most iconic pieces of imagery associated with the movies. The fact that it was used in Avengers: Endgame only sweetens the pot, as it is quite literally a piece of cinema history. Aside from being the conclusion of more than a decade of MCU storytelling, Avengers: Endgame went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing James Cameron's Avatar with $2.8 billion worldwide at the box office. That makes this shield, in particular, quite the piece of memorabilia.

This could be especially significant, given that it's unlikely we will ever see Chris Evans return as Captain America in the future. Avengers: Endgame left Steve in a happy place, as he finally got to live his life with Peggy. So it's not as though we're going to see more of these pop up in the future. At least not ones used by Evans. As we saw in the trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has been working on his shield-throwing skills.

As for Girl Powerful, they are a youth empowerment organization designed to give tween and teen girls the tools to build a strong sense of self. Through social-emotional learning based mentorship, its mission is to make every girl feel seen, valued and heard. Those who wish to enter can do so now by heading on over to SpotFund.com.

