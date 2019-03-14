The latest Avengers: Endgame trailer properly brings Captain Marvel into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe fold. Brie Larson's titular hero made her solo debut in theaters last weekend and it looks like she's set to rule the box office for a second straight weekend. Come time for Marvel's latest epic crossover next month, plenty of moviegoers will be familiar with Carol Danvers and they're going to be eager to see her team up with her fellow heroes. And that's exactly what we get in this new footage.

Marvel surprised us all with the release of this latest trailer, which surprisingly doesn't give away all that much about the movie. That's all the more surprising, considering it's likely the final trailer we'll be getting before it hits theaters. But they still packed in a few surprises, including the introduction of Captain Marvel at the very end. The bit in question has Chris Hemsworth's Thor staring down Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, who isn't in costume and looks like she's cozied up to her new friends. Thor reaches out for his new weapon that he nearly killed Thanos with (should've aimed for the head, man) and it lands right in his mighty hand, like his hammer Mjolnir used to. Carol stays cool the whole time and cracks the smallest hint of a smile, to which Thor says, "I like this one."

This is important because, as anyone who has seen Infinity War surely knows, the arrival of Captain Marvel was teased. Nick Fury paged the mighty hero in his final moments before being dusted in the post-credit scene. Since Captain Marvel takes place during the 90s, this is really the first we've seen of her since Thanos' deadly finger snap. At least in a trailer.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Captain Marvel. The post-credit scene in Captain Marvel (which actually is just a little clip from {Avengers: Endgame), sees Captain America, Black Widow and the gang watching the death toll rise in the aftermath of the finger snap. They've also gotten their hands on Nick Fury's pager and they're trying to figure out what it does. Moments later, Carol swoops in and, with a very concerned look on her face, asks "Where's Fury?" Once she finds out her best friend on Earth has been turned to a pile of ash, no doubt, she's going to be none too happy about it and Thanos is going to have to deal with her, in addition to everyone else that's left.

So, technically, those who saw Captain Marvel already got a first glimpse of her with the team, but this is, for all intents and purposes, the first look at fulfilling the promise of Nick Fury's page for the masses. In any event, this is just one of many, many things we have to look forward to next month as there are so many questions that still need answering. Marvel is set to release Avengers: Endgame on April 26.