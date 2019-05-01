Avengers: Endgame was one of the most secretive movie sets in cinematic history. The cast weren't allowed to read the whole script unless their last names were Downey or Evans and taking pictures or video with a smartphone was surely prohibited. Thankfully, the cast and crew did an excellent job of preventing leaks and for the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were able to stroll into the movie spoiler-free. Now that the movie is out, Chris Pratt shared some behind-the-scenes video from Endgame and Elizabeth Olsen has jumped on the bandwagon. There are Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Like Chris Pratt's footage, Elizabeth Olsen's video takes place while they're setting up the final epic battle in Avengers: Endgame. Dave Bautista, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, and the Russo Brothers can be seen. Hemsworth goes up to the screen to shame Olsen for taking the "illegal" video as Pratt calls it. Stunt doubles for Zoe Sladana and Karen Gillan are also spotted. From the look of both videos, it just looks like everybody is having a good time together.

Hopefully, some more video like this ends up coming out, either on social media like Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Olsen's or through official ways like the Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray. So much of the making of both Endgame and Infinity War was shrouded in secrecy, making a quick behind-the-scenes video all the more special. As Pratt mentioned in his video, we'll probably never see all of those actors like that on the big screen again, unless Marvel Studios has something huge coming down the line for Phase 4.

Now that Avengers: Endgame is out, MCU fans are already looking towards the future, which brings us directly to Spider-Man: Far From Home. The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters this summer and it will officially be the final movie in the MCU's Phase 3 before the mysterious Phase 4 begins. While we're not sure exactly about what will be included in the next phase, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will more than likely shed some light on the future during the Marvel panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Avengers: Endgame was an ambitious chunk of storytelling to take on. And for the most part, it seems like the Russo Brothers delivered after the events of Infinity War. The directors are going to be taking a break from the MCU for the time being, while Elizabeth Olsen is gearing up to jump right back in with the WandaVision TV series on the Disney+ streaming platform. The show is expected to begin production this fall, so we should get some more details soon. While we wait, you can check out the latest behind-the-scenes video from Avengers: Endgame below, thanks to Elizabeth Olsen's Instagram account.