Ever wondered if the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can do a good rendition of a Billy Joel song? Jimmy Fallon has answered that question for us on a recent segment from The Tonight Show, whether or not anyone has actually ever asked it to begin with. Avengers: Endgame finally arrives in theaters this week and the cast has been making the rounds to promote what could end up being one of the biggest movies of all time. Fallon decided to have them do an MCU-themed version of We Didn't Start the Fire, which recounts the 21 movies that led us to where we are now.

The video not only features the core cast members singing various parts of the rewritten song, but it also packs in a ton of major MCU moments, in chronological order. The video pans around comic book pages, with each panel containing various scenes and characters from these movies over the years, with the cast peppered in to sing their various parts. Certain people seem happier to be there than others. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. seem particularly upbeat, whereas Jeremy Renner looks like he's kind of going through the motions.

Oddly, since it goes in order, it serves as a shockingly good recap of the MCU up to this point, since it sort of goes phase by phase, whether or not one cares for We Didn't Start the Fire. The whole thing ends on a particularly nice note. Not only do they throw in the "Avengers" theme from that now-famous scene in The Avengers when the original team members are all gathered together in the streets of New York, but all of the panels breakaway to make a portrait of late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee.

Related: Captain Marvel Post-Credit Scene Officially Released Ahead of Avengers: Endgame

As for the song itself, the original version of We Didn't Start the Fire was released in 1989 on Billy Joel's album Storm Front. The original song chronicles the major events in the world from 1949 to 1989 in rapid, headline fashion. It proved to be an absolutely massive hit, landing at number one on the charts in the U.S. and was even nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammys. Maybe the MCU cast should hit the studio together and do Marvel-centric versions of other various hits from the 80s? Just a thought. Perhaps a very bad one, but a thought nonetheless.

Not that late night talks shows getting movie stars to do kitschy stuff like this is anything new. That said, the cast has had to avoid spoiling anything about the movie, so interviews themselves can be a bit dead-ended in that sense. Marvel Studios, as well as directors Joe and Anthony Russo, have taken painstaking measures to ensures this movie's secrets stay a secret until the time is right. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out the video from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel below.