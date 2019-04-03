We have another batch of new posters for Avengers: Endgame. Marvel was keeping very quiet in regards to their latest movie for months, as they clearly wanted to keep all of its secrets intact until opening night. While they're still doing a pretty good job of not letting us know too much, they're ramping up the marketing efforts in a big way just a few weeks out from the movie's debut in theaters. Now, we have a dozen new character posters, which highlight the heroes who survived Thanos' deadly finger snap.

The international posters essentially make up the core team of heroes that will be left to duke it out with the Mad Titan. The posters include Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Bruce Banner, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Rocket, Nebula, War Machine and Okoye. There are other heroes who made it out, such as Valkyrie, but it's still not terribly clear how she's going to factor into the plot. It's also worth pointing out that it's Bruce Banner on this poster, not Hulk. We know the green guy is gonna show up this time around, but again, Marvel is trying to keep the surprises hidden as much as they possibly can.

Beyond that, there doesn't seem to be much we can glean from any of these posters. The last round of character posters the studio released caused a bit more of a stir, as they were clearly divided between those who died and those who survived. In this case, it's just adding a little more fuel to the raging hype fire that hit critical levels recently when presale tickets for Avengers: Endgame went on sale. Presale records have already been shattered and tickets for opening night are selling on eBay for hundreds of dollars. It's pure madness.

Should we have expected anything less? Infinity War not only grossed more than $2 billion at the global box office, making it one of the biggest movies of all time, but it also ended with Thanos accomplishing his goal of wiping out half of all life in the universe. That left us off with one heck of a cliffhanger that needs to be resolved. Anytime an MCU movie hits theaters these days, it's a big deal. But this is an especially big pop culture moment.

What's particularly amazing, considering that we've seen two full trailers, several TV spots and more than 40 posters up to this point, is that Marvel and directors Joe and Anthony Russo truly have told us right next to nothing about one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, if not ever. That's highly unusual, but it's something that the success of the MCU has allowed them to do. None of us really have any idea what we're in for with this one. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out the new character posters from Marvel below.