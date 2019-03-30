The latest promotional art for Avengers: Endgame is for a special Chinese event. Hawkeye, Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and Ant-Man all make an appearance as they look out at the Shanghai skyline. The latest poster art comes to us after a whole bunch of Endgame posters from all over the world were unveiled last week. Black Widow is front and center in the Russian version, while other international posters take a different approach to the original North American art, rearranging or adding various characters in brand-new shots.

The latest Chinese Avengers: Endgame art is made up from a banner and then cut into separate character posters. Each hero is seen from behind and doesn't seem to spoil anything about the movie, though it may add extra evidence to the time travel theories that have been floating around. Iron Man, Thor, and Ant-Man are all in their newer suits, but Cap and Hawkeye are in older suits. Hawkeye appears to have his Civil War look, while Cap has his Age of Ultron suit.

It's entirely possible that this art was made up from different sources for the Chinese event, but it could also point to those old leaked Avengers: Endgame images featuring the Battle of New York from the first Avengers movie. The images in question showed Chris Evans as Captain America and Mark Ruffalo in his motion capture suit to play Hulk in the style of the first movie, along with Robert Downey Jr. as an older looking Tony Stark and Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, who was not present for said battle.

Avengers: Endgame is still a giant mystery, but it is widely believed that time travel is going to play a major part in an effort to reverse the Decimation. There's a lot of storytelling to be told, which is why the Russo Brothers have a 3-hour runtime. Joe Russo recently commented on the supersized runtime, noting that it was hard to try and wrap up eleven years-worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe stories, which is understandable. This also leads one to believe that the past is going to be the key to wrapping everything up to move forward.

As for how everything will wrap up, that's the real mystery. Avengers: Endgame could very well be the last time that we see some of our favorite superheroes on the big screen. There have been plenty of rumors about the deaths of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. Even Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have started to have fun with the death rumors, but that doesn't confirm that they will actually occur when the movie hits theaters. For now, MCU fans should just sit back and enjoy the mystery and the excitement as Marvel Studio continues to gently tease the movie through promotional material. You can check out the Avengers: Endgame Chinese posters below, thanks to Walt Disney President of Marketing Asad Ayaz's Twitter account.

The #Avengers arrive in Shanghai in the promo art for our Chinese Event this April #AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/RTsRfADwjK — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) March 29, 2019

Here are 4 new Chinese posters for Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame ! 😃 #AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/rEfOMUS4pJ — Sean B. (@SeanBonau) March 29, 2019

