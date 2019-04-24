Avengers: Endgame, even before it is released domestically, is breaking records at the box office. The movie released in China two days ahead of its scheduled release in the U.S. That means quite a few fans have already had the opportunity to take in what is quite arguably the most highly-anticipated movie of the year. It also means that Disney is already counting fat stacks of cash, as the follow-up to Infinity War has made more than $100 million in China alone in just one day.

According to a new report, Avengers: Endgame finished its first day in China, including early preview screenings, with $102 million. That breaks the previous box office record for a single day at the box office in the Middle Kingdom, which was previously held by Monster Hunter 2. This bodes very well for the movie's prospects at the box office overseas and it could mean that Marvel is about to break records that nobody ever thought was possible. Is it going to crack $300 million domestically on its opening weekend? And just how much is it going to break the worldwide opening record by? In any event, it's already safe to say this is going to be a big success for Disney.

Despite the fact that the movie has a 3 hour and 2 minute runtime, fans are flocking to theaters to see the conclusion of this 22-movie arc that we've come to know as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, by the vast majority of early accounts from critics, managed to deliver a satisfying experience that somehow lives up to, and according to many, exceeds the unbelievably high expectations that have been placed upon it.

Pre-sales for the movie domestically are estimated in the $120 million range, which would already be a stellar opening weekend number for almost any movie. Avengers: Endgame isn't just any movie though. While it's an absolutely crazy number to throw out and may seem impossible at first glance, given how strong the numbers from China are already, it's possible, however unlikely, that we could see the first ever $1 billion global opening. Again, unlikely, but not impossible. The fact that it's even got an outside shot at such a thing is staggering. At this point, it's almost guaranteed to make $900 million worldwide by Monday, shattering the record previously held by Infinity War.

What's particularly interesting is that Chinese audiences haven't historically turned up to see many MCU movies quite as consistently when compared to other markets around the world. Despite being the second-largest moviegoing market in the world, Marvel movies haven't always performed there on the level one might expect. But Avengers: Endgame is a pop culture moment the likes of which we've never seen. No matter what else happens, this thing is going to make an unreal amount of money when it finally hits theaters this weekend. That much is clear. This news was previously reported by Variety.