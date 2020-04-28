A new video of Chris Evans' final day playing Captain America has been revealed. This comes from directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who worked with Evans on four of the movies in which he played the iconic Marvel Comics hero, including Avengers: Endgame. Now, the Russo brothers have shared footage from his last day on set.

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemblepic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The Russos recently participated in an online watch party for Avengers: Endgame to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of the movie's release. At one point, they decided to share a new video that reveals what happened on set after Chris Evans wrapped. This was, so far as anyone knows, the last time we will see Evans as Steve Rogers. For longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, it's an emotional moment. The directors shared the video with the following caption.

"This is from Chris Evans's last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble"

Like the video showcasing Robert Downey Jr.'s Final day as Iron Man, the video is brief but the gathered crew members are all clapping and cheering for Chris Evans as he makes the rounds giving hugs and thank yous. By the looks of the set, it appears this bit of filming took place during the final battle sequence with Thanos on Earth. Somebody is heard yelling for Evans to give a speech, but the actor politely and lovingly waves off the idea. Evans, it seems, was perfectly content to walk off into the sunset without making a big fuss about it, much like Steve Rogers did in the movie.

Avengers: Endgame concludes with the superheroes beating Thanos and reversing the effects of his deadly snap. This results in many of the characters we're familiar with being reunited with their loved ones. Steve, however, can't get his beloved Peggy Carter back through a snap. Steve is tasked with returning the Infinity Stones to their correct places in the timeline and, as we come to find out, once his mission was accomplished, he decided to stay back in time and live out his life happily with Peggy. Rather fittingly, the movie ends with Steve and Peggy finally sharing that dance with one another.

Chris Evans played Captain America in seven movies, as well as a couple of memorable cameos in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: The Dark World. It all concluded in Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. To say that Evans had an incredible run would be an understatement. But will we ever see him pick up the shield again? There is no indication that Marvel has future plans for Evans, and the actor seems pretty content to have walked away at the right time. So, for now at least, these truly are some precious final moments of Evans' time in the role. Be sure check out the video for yourself from the Russo Brothers' Twitter account.