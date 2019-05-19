Even the God of Thunder needs to rest sometimes. Mark Ruffalo has proven this by posting a picture of Chris Hemsworth taking a nap on the set of Avengers: Endgame. Hemsworth, Ruffalo, and the rest of the cast had a lot of fun making the epic movie, which has just become the second highest grossing movie in history domestically and globally. With that being said, there's still a long way to go in beating James Cameron's Avatar for the highest grossing movie of all time, but MCU fans are confident it will happen.

It's a nice weekend for some relaxing, so Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo decided to share a picture of his co-star Mark Ruffalo taking a snooze on the set of Avengers: Endgame. He's in character as the larger, Big Lebowski version of the God of Thunder, so he may have actually passed out from having one too many cold ones on the dock of Tony Stark's lakeside home. Ruffalo captioned the photo with, "Weekend relaxation mode, feat. Chris Hemsworth."

Thor was a lot different in Avengers: Endgame from where we've seen him in the past. He was really into eating junk food, playing Fortnite, and drinking a lot of beer. In fact, the only way Rocket was able to get him to join the rest of the crew was by promising beer on the Benatar. It took Thor quite a while to get over his depression after finding out Thanos had destroyed the Infinity Stones. Thankfully, he gets his act together by the end of the movie as he wields both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker to take on the Mad Titan.

As far as the rest of the Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes shots are concerned, this is the least lively we have seen Chris Hemsworth. In other shots, we've seen the actor mostly dancing or teasing people who were "illegally" shooting footage from the set. It's still nice to see that even the mighty Hemsworth needs a catnap from time to time, though he probably should have guarded his script a little bit better with Mark Ruffalo around. Ruffalo could have read it and spoiled elements of the movie.

Mark Ruffalo did a commendable job of not spoiling too much of Avengers: Endgame during the press campaign this time around. He did spoil a little bit of the movie a few weeks before its release date, but he was able to play it off as a joke. Now, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are waiting to see where Thor and Hulk will end up next. Thor was last seen with the Guardians of the Galaxy and fans are really hoping he'll stay with them. Hulk, or Smart Hulk now, is still pretty badly injured from snapping his fingers with the homemade Infinity Gauntlet. You can check out the sleeping Chris Hemsworth photo below, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's Instagram account.