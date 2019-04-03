Disney and Marvel Studios premiered five minutes of Avengers: Endgame footage at CinemaCon. It's been quite the week for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with tickets going on sale paired with a new trailer and TV spot, each delivering new footage. However, this is not what was shown at CinemaCon this afternoon. Instead, it sounds like it was closer to the what Disney shareholders saw a few weeks ago, but different footage. There are SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below, so don't read any further if that scares you.

The new Avengers: Endgame footage put the focus on Captain Marvel and Nebula, while also revealing the plan to track down Thanos. Carol Danvers is a bit cocky with the team, which makes sense since she has some pretty epic powers. The team decides to track down the Infinity Stones to reverse the Decimation. Nebula knows where Thanos has gone, and will show the rest of the team. At one point, War Machine has an interaction with Carol Danvers, asking, "Hey. New girl. Everyone in this room is all about that superhero life. Where the hell have you been all this time?" This is to seemingly cover the plot hole of why Nick Fury waited so long to call her. Danvers responds, "There are a lot of planets not as fortunate to have you guys." The footage ends with Captain America saying, "Let's go get this son of a bitch," before the team takes off into space. Sadly, the footage has not been uploaded online and more than likely will not.

This goes along well with the footage shown to Disney shareholders where Nebula revealed that she knew where Thanos went after the Decimation. Even though we have all of these new trailers and extended footage, we still don't know how Earth's Mightiest Heroes are going to pull off this insane mission. However, this is where the Quantum Realm and time travel will come into play, though it probably will not be just as simple as that.

The Russo Brothers are still tinkering with Avengers: Endgame and it's going to be at the 3-hour mark, which is pretty intense. The directing duo are wrapping up 11 years-worth of big screen storytelling and have to deliver this one with a bow, bringing everything together. It sounds like a daunting task, but the Russos seem to keep rising to the occasion. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson knows how everything ends and he says that the Russos have done an amazing job pulling everything off, which seems obvious. However, the MCU fans are going to be the ones to really make that decision when all is said and done.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th in North America and a few days earlier in certain international markets, which means spoilers are going to be out in full force. It might be best to stay away from social media and certain sites who like to spoil things for the fun of it. Regardless, Endgame sounds like it needs to be watched opening night, if you can afford getting the tickets on a third party site. Tickets are now on sale and going for crazy amounts of money, proving just how big the hype surrounding Endgame really is. Hopefully Marvel Studios gives us a few more teases before all is said and done.

