The first official clip from Avengers: Endgame has been released online. We should probably say right up top that anyone who wants to go into this movie completely, 100 percent clean may want to turn back. That said, the clip doesn't give away much of anything we don't know already. It just showcases our remaining heroes, alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, gearing up for round two against Thanos, despite the fact that they're a little shorthanded.

Marvel has been playing things very close to the chest on this one, as the trailers haven't even revealed all that much. This clip, though telling, still doesn't reveal any overly spoilery information. We see Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, Bruce Banner, Rhodey and Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, all gathered together, assessing the situation. That situation being Thanos having wiped out half of all life in the universe at the end of Infinity War. It's then revealed that the Mad Titan used the Infinity Stones again, which has allowed our heroes to track his whereabouts.

They then discuss the prospect of chasing him down, despite the fact that they would be even less prepared than they were last time. That's when Captain Marvel chimes in, making it clear that having her on board would make a big difference. The team hasn't seen her in action yet and doesn't understand just how powerful she is. Rhodey, specifically, expresses his doubts, which leads to Carol explaining where she's been all this time. It's a big universe and lots of planets need heroes. We then get to see the lead up to that shot from the trailer where Thor declares his love for their new ally. The whole thing is punctuated with a very cool line from Steve Rogers, who is clearly ready to settle the score.

"Let's go get this son of a bitch."

Sure, this clip gives us all a little taste, but there are still so many questions and so many mysteries surrounding Avengers: Endgame that it's pretty incredible. The cast, as well as directors Joe and Anthony Russo, recently kicked off the lengthy press tour for the movie and it will be interesting to see them all dodge spoilers from now until the movie's release next month. For their part, the Russo brothers have done their best to keep this movie's secrets intact. So much so that they've even admitted to putting misleading footage in the trailers.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't coming to an end, this will serve as the culmination of everything that has happened up to this point. It's also going to serve as the conclusion to one of the biggest cliffhangers in cinema history. Rest assured, this will be the end for some of our beloved heroes. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out the clip from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel below.