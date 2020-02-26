The Chitauri Gorillas are unmasked in the latest concept art from Avengers: Endgame. The epic movie hit theaters nearly a year ago and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still talking about the way the Infinity Saga came to a close. Earth's Mightiest Heroes needed to assemble a large army of allies to take down Thanos, along with his Black Order, Outriders, and the Chitauri Gorillas. At first, things weren't looking so good for our heroes, but that all changed rather quickly, thanks to Smart Hulk and Doctor Strange.

The unmasked Chitauri Gorillas were shared by Avengers: Endgame concept artist Jerad S. Marantz. The ferocious beasts are pretty scary under their masks and one can easily see why the Russo Brothers decided to place a mask on them. They may have been too scary for some of the younger MCU fans, but Marantz, who says that his concept art was thrown together quickly, admits he's glad they went with the masks because he's not really into his design.

The Chitauri Gorilla design looks excellent in Jerad S. Marantz's artwork, so one has to wonder what exactly the artist doesn't like about their unmasked design. Regardless, the movie is done and it came out really well from a technical aspect, though some things did slip through the cracks, like Thanos' fingers during a certain snapping scene. Even then, it's hard to see where the mistake is. The Chitauri Gorillas are brutal warriors who were intent with serving out their orders from Thanos. They were dead set on killing the Avengers and allowing the Mad Titan to achieve victory.

The Chitauri Gorillas in Avengers: Endgame are large alien beasts whose "posture and gait resembled that of a gorilla." The warriors have 4 fingers on each of their hands and their feet have only 3 toes. Much like the other Chitauri forces, "their bodies have been outfitted with cybernetic implants and armor plating. Some of the armor appears to cover their mouths and obscures their faces." The lights on their masks are also their eyes, which go out after they have been killed. They don't appear to be the smartest warriors out on the battle field, but they make up for it in other ways, namely their brute force and blind loyalty.

Avengers: Endgame saw Earth's Mightiest Heroes with a ton of friends as they took down Thanos once and for all. However, that does not mean there were not casualties. Vision did not make it out of Infinity War alive, while Natasha Romanoff, Tony Stark, and Steve Rogers died in Endgame. Stark was the one to create the custom Infinity Gauntlet, which Smart Hulk used to reverse the Decimation. Stark was also the one to wield it at the movie's conclusion, killing Thanos and his armies, along with himself. You can check out the latest Avengers: Endgame concept art below, thanks to Jerad S. Marantz's Instagram account.