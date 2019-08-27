The finale of this year's comic book movie magnum opus, Avengers: Endgame, featured something which the fan base have wanted to see for a very long time, indeed. After being teased for some time, Captain America finally wielded Thor's mighty hammer, Mjonir, to thunderous applause and elation. Fans in attendance at the D23 Expo have been lucky enough to see a slight change to this historic cinematic moment, in the form of a concept art poster that those fortunate few were given at the panel.

The concept art is the work of Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, who shared the photo on their official Instagram. The wonderful image depicts Cap reaching for the all-powerful Mjolnir on the battlefield during the action-packed climax of Avengers: Endgame as our heroes once again come face-to-face with the world-conquering, Thanos. Only this time, rather than realize his worthiness off screen and summon and clutch the weapon with a confidence that only Captain America can possess, he is instead somewhat more dubious, and 'uncertain if he could lift Mjolnir or not'.

"This is a keyframe I did for one of the biggest moments of Endgame. I thought it would be great if we could see Cap uncertain if he could lift Mjolnir or not. This was given away as poster at @D23 this weekend. Thanks to everyone who came out to our signing today."

There are surely very few who would change how the scene plays out in the finished film, but it is interesting to know that even under such perilous circumstances, Captain America still maintains the humility that has so defined him since his introduction into the MCU in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

This was far from the only sneak peak that fans attending the D23 Expo were privy to, with the audience also receiving posters for various upcoming Marvel projects including the Black Widow solo movie, WanadaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with each one giving us all a good idea of what we have to look forward to over the next few years.

D23 has been much like Christmas-come-early for the movie and comic book fan community, with each announcement and piece of footage sending fans into glorious celebration (or vocal criticism, of course) as we are given a glimpse of what our big and small screen future will look like. This year's highlights included the news that Black Panther 2 will be hitting screens in 2022, various casting details surrounding the upcoming adaptation of The Eternals next year, and an extended look back at the Star Wars saga over the years, that features a shot from December's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that has sent the internet into a tailspin of fan theories.

So, Captain America was uncertain about his worth, but Disney and the MCU's worth looks to be justifiably unwavering. This art comes direct from Ryan Meinerding's Instagram.