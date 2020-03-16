Rocket Raccoon is all set to attack Jane Foster in newly unveiled Avengers: Endgame concept art. The hugely successful team-up movie could have gone a ton of different ways, as we've seen teased in subsequent concept art. In the movie, we see the depressed and overweight Thor head out on a mission to retrieve the Reality Stone with Rocket Raccoon, which takes them back to Asgard. It's a humorous scene, but it appears things could have gotten pretty crazy.

While Thor is trying to pull himself together, Rocket attempts to go find the Reality Stone on his own. He finds Jane Foster and is able to get the stone, though we really don't see the details. Natalie Portman was unable to find the time to be in Avengers: Endgame, so the Russo Brothers used some extra footage from Thor: Dark World to fill in. Portman did however record some new audio for the scene. Had the actress been able to be in the movie, we could have seen Rocket attack her.

The Avengers: Endgame artwork is in black and white and shows Rocket moments before striking Jane Foster. By the look on her face, it seems that she would have caught him before he made contact, which would have made for a pretty awkward moment. Whatever the case may be, the duo would have been able to retrieve the stone in order to construct Tony Stark's version of the Infinity Gauntlet, no matter how the events unfolded. Maybe Jane Foster will be able to meet up with Rocket in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Some Guardians of the Galaxy members will be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, so it is possible that Jane Foster and Rocket can cross paths. It is unclear how Taika Waititi will be including the Guardians, but it probably won't be that large of a part. When we last saw the God of Thunder, he was with the Guardians and leaving New Asgard. However, we know he'll have to return at some point, though it's unclear how, along with how Foster has been brought back into the picture. There's a lot of loose ends to tie up, so it will be interesting to see how all of these storylines work together.

Avengers: Endgame is currently the highest grossing movie of all time. A lot of people wanted to see how Earth's Mightiest Heroes battled Thanos for a second time and some went and saw the movie more than once. It blew the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it to pieces. Marvel Studios can really just about go anywhere from here, which has to be exciting for them and the fans. Thor: Love and Thunder is supposed to start production later this year, though it is unclear if the coronavirus outbreak will interrupt it. You can check out the Avengers: Endgame concept art below, thanks to the MCU.Eternal Instagram account.