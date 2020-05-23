Avengers: Endgame nearly had some pretty wacky Quantum Realm suit designs. The early designs are featured in some newly released concept art. Endgame hit theaters over a year ago and we're still just starting to get a feel for just how much work goes on behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios to get their projects going. The development process takes place way before the cameras even roll and talented artists take ideas from writers to try and translate how'd they'd look on the big screen.

Marvel Studios concept artist Aleksi Briclot is responsible for this new look at the development of Avengers: Endgame. In the image he shared, we see Captain America in a giant, bulky suit, which is far different from the sleek and simple design than ended up on the big screen. It's yellow/gold with black highlights and looks like it could take an Avenger to space and back. Briclot had this to say about the early designs.

"Early concept art for the time travel suit in Avengers: Endgame here applied on Captain America. As it is about dangerous travel this one is inspired by elite pilot like those from Sr71, you know the Lockheed Blackbird also used by the X-men. It was some really fast and hard to locate jet. I've read some articles about those pilots and it was quite a thing. The color scheme and the small pipes here and there for refreshing the air are inspired by those pilot suits. There is also some hints of astronauts spacesuits (we're talking about trying through the Quantum Realm!)"

Scott Lang proved that going through the Quantum Realm was not an easy task, so it's understandable why the original artists would go for a more spacesuit-like design. Some people don't make it out of the Quantum Realm alive, but thanks to Hank Pym, Earth's Mightiest Heroes seemed to do okay with everything, except for Black Widow, though that wasn't a fault of the suit design. Pym probably would not have approved of these original suit designs.

Avengers: Endgame is currently the highest grossing movie of all time after narrowly beating James Cameron's 2009 movie Avatar. Cameron is sure that he will get the top spot back when he rereleases the movie in time for the long-awaited sequel's release date in 2021. However, it is unclear if people will be going to the movie theaters like they did in 2019. At least for the foreseeable future.

As it stands, Avengers: Endgame may have marked the end of an era when a movie can come out and decimate box office records. Whatever the case may be, things are already starting to get back to a little bit of normalcy, so maybe the movie theater experience will be brighter soon. While we wait to see how that goes down, you can check out the Avengers: Endgame concept art above, thanks to Aleksi Briclot's Instagram account.