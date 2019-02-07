Avengers: Endgame is only a few months away from hitting theaters and we now have a look at the original team in their new costumes. Since we're getting close to the release, more promotional items will start to leak out more frequently, which is great for hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans and bad for the fans that want to go in totally spoiler-free. Once Captain Marvel debuts, it might be a good idea for fans looking to avoid spoilers to stop visiting certain social media sites.

The new Avengers: Endgame image is promotional art from the Canadian Orville Redenbacher popcorn website and we get a good look at Tony Stark's new Iron Man suit, which appears to have a more comic-accurate color scheme. Thor is standing to the side, so it's hard to make out what he is wearing, but it looks similar to what he wore at the end of Infinity War and he is gripping the Stormbreaker axe, as though he's really looking forward to a chance to use it properly.

Hulk is seen in what could be the Professor Hulk suit, which has not been confirmed for Avengers: Endgame. However, there has been a lot of speculation about that version of Hulk coming out, especially since he seems to have a closer look to Bruce Banner this time around. Hawkeye appears to be in his normal attire and is not dressed like Ronin. Black Widow has her new hairstyle, which is mostly red with blonde at the tips and Captain America is sporting his new armor.

Overall, the latest look at Avengers: Endgame doesn't really give us too much extra information about what might happen when the movie opens, other than the fact that Iron Man reunites with the team at some point, which again, has not been confirmed. It might only have been made for the image. However, it is believed that Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth are in some of the scenes together that were shot in Scotland, which is where it is believed that Rocket Raccoon is spotted in the latest trailer that was released for Super Bowl. As with anything having to do with Marvel Studios, we're just going to have to wait to find out.

With the Avengers: Endgame release on the horizon, more promotional material will find its way online, but it appears that for the most part, everything has been generally spoiler-free. We're still waiting to get a better look at the Quantum Realm suits and to figure out how the mysterious realm will be utilized. Captain Marvel hits theaters in a few weeks and we're hoping that we'll get a tease about how Carol Danvers will be introduced to the Avengers for the final movie in Phase 3 of the MCU. While we wait to find out, you can check out the latest Avengers: Endgame image below, thanks to Orville Redenbacher.

Official new #AvengersEndgame promo art features the original six heroes together again!



(via @OrvillePopcorn) pic.twitter.com/azJ0wYMvPS — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) February 8, 2019