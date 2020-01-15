Avengers: Endgame took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Action Movie. The Marvel Studios project had some pretty stiff competition, including Sam Mendes' recently released 1917. The World War I action drama has been getting heaps of praise and was just nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, along with a few other awards. As for Avengers: Endgame and the Oscars, the movie was pretty much left out in the cold, except for the lone Best Visual Effects award, which is still a big win for the movie.

In addition to 1917, Avengers: Endgame beat out Ford v Ferrari, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and Spider-Man: Far From Home for Best Action Movie at the Critics' Choice Awards. This comes as a bit of a surprise since 1917 took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama, and Sam Mendes won for Best Director. Many were under the assumption that the World War I action drama was going to end up taking the award, even though Avengers: Endgame certainly deserved a shot at it.

Avengers: Endgame also took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Visual Effects, which it may take from the Academy Awards next month. As for the comic book side of things at the Oscars, Joker is leading the pack with eleven nominations, though the movie isn't really a traditional comic book movie. The Todd Phillips-directed movie is expected to take home some of those statues, including a first Best Actor win for star Joaquin Phoenix. It's obviously too soon to tell, but Phoenix seems to be the frontrunner out of the competition this time around.

While Joker may have crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office and is getting tons of accolades, Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing movie of all time. The penultimate installment in the Infinity Saga took on James Cameron's Avatar and narrowly took its box office crown, though Cameron is intent on getting it back. Whatever the case may be, there are a lot of people who saw the movie in theaters and a lot of them who loved the way Marvel Studios was able to juggle so many characters on the big screen with a storyline that felt satisfying.

1917 and Joker are destined for Academy Awards glory while Avengers: Endgame may take home the lone award it was nominated for. Endgame star Scarlett Johansson is nominated for two Oscars, while Chris Evans starred in Knives Out, which is nominated for Rian Johnson's Best Original Screenplay. Taika Waititi is even nominated for Jojo Rabbit, so the Marvel Cinematic Universe is being represented on the stage no matter what. There's not a lot of movies that could have accomplished what Avengers: Endgame was able to pull off, which is largely thanks to the guiding hand of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. You can check out the Best Action Movie winner announcement below, thanks to the Critics' Choice Twitter account.