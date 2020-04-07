Marvel fans who require a pick-me-up right now are in luck. Recently, some clips started circulating on Twitter that feature fans reacting to Avengers: Endgame on opening night last year. Even for those of us who have seen the superhero epic multiple times, this is a unique way to relive the excitement. And for many fans on social media, it is giving them the chills and feels all over again.

Setting aside the matter of how someone got this audio in the first place, this all seemingly started with a Twitter user by the name of Scott Gustin. Clips of Avengers: Endgame with the audience reaction audio spliced in were shared to his page, giving everyone an idea of just how well some of these moments worked, specifically in a theater. Gustin, sharing a clip of Captain America picking up Thor's hammer Mjolnir to fight Thanos, had this to say.

"Just stop what you're doing and enjoy listening to the #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd react to Captain America wielding Thor's hammer. Chills."

The audio in the clip features an uproarious eruption of applause and cheers once the hammer ends up in Cap's hand. The noise doesn't die down for the remainder of the clip, as those in the audience continuously lose it as the fight rolls on. Comparable audience reaction audio was shared with clips of the women Avengers assembling, the portals opening with Cap finally getting to say "Avengers assemble" and Tony Stark's now-infamous "I am Iron Man" snap. The noise level would be downright unacceptable in a typical movie theater setting, but this was not a typical situation.

Avengers: Endgame was released nearly a year ago and served as the culmination of more than a decade of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is no question that the MCU will roll on for years to come, but this was, in many ways, a conclusion to everything that had come before. It also had to resolve one of the biggest cliffhangers in cinematic history, with Thanos snapping away half of all existence in the universe at the end of Infinity War. So, the fans who journeyed to see this movie on opening night weren't just seeing a run-of-the-mill comic book flick. This was special. It was a major, shared pop culture moment.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had a seemingly impossible task to accomplish with this movie, and these audience reaction clips cement that they did a downright admirable job. Avengers: Endgame went on to become the highest-grossing movie in history, topping James Cameron's Avatar with $2.8 billion at the global box office. Be sure to check out the video clips for yourself from Scott Gustin's Twitter. We've also collected some reaction tweets, which you can check out as well.

