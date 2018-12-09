It goes without saying that Marvel fans are extremely excited for next year's Avengers: Endgame. The new trailer for the movie broke the all-time record for most views in a day's time with an astonishing 289 million views. Clearly, people across the world are vying to see what's next for the titular superhero team after Thanos' infamous finger snap and who all remains. While watching the trailer, some fans have noticed a perfect spot to insert a cameo from one or more of the superheroes from the Marvel shows on Netflix, who make up The Defenders. The idea is quickly gaining support online, because it's certainly a fitting way to include those characters.

In the trailer, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner can be seen looking at images of some of the superheroes disintegrated into nothing by Thanos. One fan's idea was for the Russo Brothers to use this opportunity to show some of the Netflix characters from shows such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones. It would be a fun way of referencing the popular Netflix shows, and would make sense as they're all set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The potential cameo could also be seen as an in-joke, especially if the only ones shown are Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. These three superheroes' shows have since had their series cancelled by Netflix, suffering a similar treatment to those vanquished by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Although Marvel's Netflix shows and the movies in the MCU share a universe, they have only rarely acknowledged each other. Aside from some Easter eggs and minor references, there hasn't been any real connections between them. Something like this would be an interesting way of finally showing acknowledgement to that side of the MCU in a big way. It may also be the final opportunity to do so, considering how multiple Marvel shows have already been axed on Netflix with the others likely to follow suit. If they are ever going to find a clever way to link the mediums, this seems to be the perfect way to do it.

Of course, not every fan is completely sold on the concept. Some are speculating that the surviving Avengers would only be looking at photos of the people they actually knew as they reflect on what happened. Having never dealt with Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil, The Punisher, or Iron Fist, it might seem illogical for the Avengers to be mourning over their photos. Still, it remains a possibility, with the idea that the superhero team could be checking on the status of the other superheroes out there, desperately looking for help with so many of their colleagues now gone.

Avengers: Endgame will be hitting theaters earlier than expected when it premieres on on April 26, 2019. That's still plenty of time for the Russo Brothers to insert Daredevil into that scene if they choose to do so. With no guarantees about the character ever returning, it might be a good way to let the fans see the superhero one last time. It's undoubtedly interesting to think about, but we probably shouldn't hold our breath. You can check out the fan discussion about the potential cameo over on Reddit.