Marvel Studios has released the latest deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame and MCU fans may need some tissues. The scene in question shows how everybody reacted to Tony Stark sacrificing his life to save the universe on the battlefield. In addition, it also confirms Gamora survived and slipped away, just like screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely recently revealed. Stark ended up snapping his fingers with his homemade Infinity Gauntlet, tricking Thanos and dusting him and his army in the process.

Pepper Potts gives Tony Stark a final kiss as the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes react in the Avengers: Endgame deleted scene. Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye is the first to kneel and bow his head. In the theatrical version of the movie, the scene switches almost immediately after Peter Parker and Potts say their goodbyes. We get to see most of the core team pay their respects on the battlefield as Gamora, who has no emotional ties to Iron Man, quietly sneaks off to an unknown destination.

The scene does not appear to be completely finished in terms of CGI, though one has to wonder what it would look like finished. The extra minute of footage would have been a worthy addition to the Avengers: Endgame rerelease a few weeks ago and MCU fans would probably have responded to it better. With that being said, the rerelease ended up helping the Marvel Studios project become the highest grossing movie of all time, beating out James Cameron's Avatar and helping to boost Spider-Man: Far From Home at the same time.

The Endgame deleted scene will be included in the upcoming digital and Blu-ray releases of Endgame. The digital version will be available next week on July 30th, while the Blu-ray release will come out on August 13th. Earlier this week, we received a brief teaser of the blooper reel, which is the exact opposite of the deleted scene delivered today. The bloopers prove that the cast and crew all had a pretty good time while working an intense schedule to get Infinity War and Endgame released on time. While there was a lot of pressure and the subject material got pretty bleak at times, the morale behind-the-scenes seems to have been positive and fun.

Endgame was the end of the road for Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff. The movie is an emotional rollercoaster for MCU fans and the latest deleted scene adds another loop to the ride. The Russo Brothers seem to have pulled off the impossible and pleased the majority of Marvel fans with Infinity War and Endgame, which hopefully validates their hard work and determination to get the movies out within one year of each other. The box office success seems to be the cherry on top for the studio. You can check out the Endgame deleted scene below, thanks to Marvel Studios Movies YouTube channel.