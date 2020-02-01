Another extra from the Infinity Saga boxset has been unearthed. This time, the deleted scene comes from Avengers: Endgame and it features Smart Hulk, along with a relic from Tony Stark's past. The limited edition boxset has been sold out since debuting in November of last year and Marvel Studios doesn't seem to have any intent of releasing another version of the sought after set. Regardless, lucky Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with the set have been finding all sorts of gems from the series.

The latest Infinity Saga nugget comes from a deleted Avengers: Endgame scene. Technically, the footage of Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk is a test and was not intended to be used in the movie. Whatever the case may be, MCU fans have spotted Tony Stark's Dum-E robot in the background of the unused footage. Dum-E is the first robot Stark built in his father's workshop and it has been seen numerous times in the Iron Man movies over the years. It's been a little while since fans have seen it on the big screen.

Before Avengers: Endgame was released, MCU fans thought Dum-E would be featured in the movie because of a LEGO set, but that was not to be. Tony Stark's first real project ended up saving his life when Obadiah Stane stole Stark's second arc-reactor in Iron Man. There was a lot to pack into Endgame and the Russo Brothers included as much as they could in the three hours that make up the movie. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely had their work cut out for them when crafting the massive story.

As for Smart Hulk, MCU fans learned that Bruce Banner and Hulk came to a mutual understanding in Avengers: Endgame. Hulk mostly sat Infinity War out due to the arrival of Thanos and his quarrel with Banner. Some fans believed that Hulk was scared after his initial meeting with the Mad Titan, which would have easily made sense. However, that was not the case. Instead, Hulk had grown tired of always being the one that Banner called on in times of trouble. Even though he could have helped take down Thanos the first time, the green menace decided to sit the battle out.

MCU fans were surprised to see Smart Hulk, who is based on Professor Hulk from the comics, included in Avengers Endgame. But, seeing Bruce Banner and Hulk reach an understanding helped propel the story along. Hulk was able to wield the homemade Infinity Gauntlet after the time travel escapades and nearly died after reversing the Mad Titan's snap. Tony Stark knew fully well what he was in for when he took the gauntlet and snapped for himself, making his sacrifice even more heroic. Stark sacrificed his life to save the universe and Dum-E was not around to see it. Reddit was the first to find the hidden Infinity Saga nugget.