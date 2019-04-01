The promotional campaign for Avengers: Endgame has officially started and co-director Joe Russo is in India to push the movie. While taking part in a Q&A session, a fan asked the director about a fan theory and Russo had the best response to it, which received a positive nod from the packed house. To say that Endgame is highly anticipated would be a massive understatement. The movie lands at the end of the month and could very well be the cinematic event of the year.

Marvel Studios, the Russo Brothers, and the Avengers: Endgame cast and crew have been doing an amazing job keeping the movie under wraps. However, they seem to be doing too good of a job, which has led to numerous fan theories that are either quite terrible, plausible, or pretty creative. Whatever the case may be, they all spread across the internet pretty quickly. When asked about a fan theory at the India event, Joe Russo had this to say.

"Are you on Reddit a lot? Are you the guy on Reddit who is writing these theories? I am not going to confirm nor deny any of these."

Reddit does seem to be the place where the majority of the Avengers: Endgame theories come from and it's funny to see one of the directors of the movie acknowledge that aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. If the Russo Brothers weren't so busy, one could easily imagine them sitting back and having a good laugh or wondering why they didn't think of a certain storyline from a particular theory. The MCU fandom is pretty intense and fans are starting to grow impatient for Endgame info.

The Russo Brothers, along with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, have claimed that MCU fans haven't come close to figuring out what is going to go down in the movie. The time travel and Quantum Realm theories seem like a given due to the fact that the studio has been releasing trailers with those teases. However, it probably isn't going to be that simple or it won't be as big of a factor than originally thought. Marvel Studios didn't become as successful as it is by giving everything away in the trailers.

Joe Russo recently revealed Avengers: Endgame has a much different tone than Infinity War, which is part of the reason that they chose to make two separate movies. It will be interesting to see how the different tone comes across since most of the movie was made at the same time as the first installment. Regardless, MCU fans are getting pretty excited to see how everything will wrap up after Thanos wiped out half of the universe at the conclusion of Infinity War. You can check out Joe Russo's response to Avengers: Endgame fan theories below, thanks to Pink Villa's Twitter account.